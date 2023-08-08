World
AAP

Cook of deadly suspected mushroom meal denies foul play in Aus

6:08am

A woman who allegedly cooked the suspected poisoned mushroom meal that killed three people and left another in hospital fighting for life has professed her innocence.

Homicide squad detectives are continuing to investigate how four guests became ill after attending a lunch at a Leongatha home in Victoria's southeast on July 29.

One of the guests, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson, died in hospital on Friday.

Her husband, 68-year-old Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, remained in a critical condition at the Austin Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Wilkinson's sister Gail Patterson, 70, and brother-in-law Don Patterson, 70, have also died in hospital.

The Pattersons' daughter-in-law, who police say cooked the meal at her home but did not become ill, has been interviewed by investigators.

She was released without charge but police said she remains a suspect.

Outside her Leongatha home on Monday, the woman said she did not know what had happened.

"I didn't do anything," she told Nine's A Current Affair.

"I loved them and I'm devastated they're gone."

She declined to answer questions about what meals were served to which guests or the origin of the mushrooms.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the woman was separated from her husband but police have been told their relationship is amicable.

Her children were also at home during the lunch but did not eat the same meal.

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has taken the children as a precaution, Det Insp Thomas said.

Detectives searched the woman's home on Saturday and seized several items.

The type of mushroom the guests ate is unknown but Det Insp Thomas said the symptoms were consistent with those from eating a death cap.

Det Insp Thomas said it would take some time to piece together what happened and police are keeping an open mind.

"It could be very innocent but, again, we just don't know," he said.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sydney wife who butchered husband avoids jail

Sydney wife who butchered husband avoids jail

Thi Bich Huynh told police she had "bad memories" of violence and threats made by her 49-year-old husband Quoc Dung Bui before stabbing him in the bedroom of their Sydney apartment.

8:55pm

Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

A woman was allegedly kept as a slave for seven months at a home in suburban Melbourne.

7:50pm

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

4:28pm

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

12:05pm

Lunch party mushroom deaths lead to Vic murder probe

Lunch party mushroom deaths lead to Vic murder probe

9:13am

1:38

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

Mon, Aug 7

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

10:03

Frustration at insurer's refusal to fully fund incontinence treatment

57 mins ago

Auckland home invasion: Person assaulted after demands made

Auckland home invasion: Person assaulted after demands made

6:56am

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Canterbury's West Melton

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Canterbury's West Melton

6:33am

ED sees 'tragic cases' because dentists too expensive - doctor

7:45

ED sees 'tragic cases' because dentists too expensive - doctor

6:08am

Cook of deadly suspected mushroom meal denies foul play in Aus

1:41

Cook of deadly suspected mushroom meal denies foul play in Aus

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

The new Strawpeople album features a duet starring a dead Ugandan dictator and the late Pope John Paul II. Paul Casserly, one half of the band, explains why.

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6