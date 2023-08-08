Football
AAP

Australia daring to dream as scary Kerr prospect looms

8:09am
Australia's Sam Kerr applauds after victory over Denmark

Australia's Sam Kerr applauds after victory over Denmark (Source: Associated Press)

The Matildas are into the quarter-finals of a Women's World Cup blown wide open, high on confidence and believing they can handle whatever opponent is thrown at them.

To top it all off, they've just got Sam Kerr back.

Everything is opening up perfectly for Tony Gustavsson's charges after a mature 2-0 win over Denmark, where Australia coolly outpointed the world No.13 and, bar a shaky start, were rarely troubled defensively.

While the United States, Germany, Brazil and Canada have already crumbled and exited stage left, the Matildas have charged into the final eight for just the second time, and laid down their marker as a contender.

Australia professionally dealt with favouritism against Denmark, and whether they face France or Morocco on Saturday evening in Brisbane, will believe they can adjust accordingly - and handle the ever-growing weight of expectation.

"I don't think we really feel the pressure," star attacker Caitlin Foord told reporters.

"We're just enjoying our performances and building on that.

"We want to keep building and keep coming out better, we've set the bar now to what our performance is and what the bare minimum is.

"We know we have to keep taking it to another level if we want to go all the way."

Australia have had six goal scorers: Hayley Raso, Foord, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy.

"Tournament football is about playing the game in front of you, whatever that looks like and find a way, and this team have proven now that they can always find a way," Gustavsson said.

"They always score goals... As long as we can be solid defensively, we know we have individual brilliance, we have set plays, we have goalscorers in this team and we have multiple as well.

"Not just Sam Kerr - we have multiple options to score goals."

Getting back Australia's all-time leading goal scorer doesn't hurt.

Kerr entered the fray in the 80th minute, making her return from the calf injury that scuppered the start of her tournament.

"It's incredible," vice-captain Steph Catley said.

"How many times can you get to a quarter-final and then add your best player, one of the best players in the world back into your team, your captain?"

In-form winger Foord delighted in her strike partner's return.

"Sam was obviously ready to get some minutes and it was a massive boost for us to have her back and not only for us, I think for her as well, this is her dream as well as she plays a massive part in our team," Foord said.

"It helped boost the team even more and I think looking ahead, it's pretty scary to know that now she's back on the team and she's going to be a part of that with us."

But Australia won't look beyond Saturday's quarter-final and towards their dream of holding up the World Cup just yet.

"That's obviously the dream. Yeah, I mean, everyone's here to to do that, right?" Kerr said.

"But we've said from the start, even before the tournament, we're taking this one game at a time and we're not going to look too far ahead because that's when you slip."

FootballAustraliaFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ Football pushing new initiatives as World Cup fever rolls on

NZ Football pushing new initiatives as World Cup fever rolls on

The organisation hopes to drive the women's game forward by partnering with a Kiwi-made app and launching programmes aimed at keeping young girls in the game.

8:40pm

3:48

US coach accepts criticism over World Cup failure

US coach accepts criticism over World Cup failure

It comes after the defending champions' disastrous early exit from the Women's World Cup at the hands of Sweden.

Mon, Aug 7

0:30

Sweden knock US out of World Cup by the barest of margins

Sweden knock US out of World Cup by the barest of margins

Mon, Aug 7

Netherlands beat South Africa to clinch World Cup quarterfinal spot

Netherlands beat South Africa to clinch World Cup quarterfinal spot

Sun, Aug 6

Japan dominate Norway in Women's World Cup round of 16 clash

Japan dominate Norway in Women's World Cup round of 16 clash

Sat, Aug 5

FIFA investigates misconduct complaint involving Zambia team

FIFA investigates misconduct complaint involving Zambia team

Sat, Aug 5

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

17 mins ago

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

NZ's first IKEA one step closer as 'vital' project takes shape

24 mins ago

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

35 mins ago

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

US man charged after attacking nurse, stripping, flooding ED

45 mins ago

LIVE

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

Government announces renewable energy climate fund

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

54 mins ago

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

The new Strawpeople album features a duet starring a dead Ugandan dictator and the late Pope John Paul II. Paul Casserly, one half of the band, explains why.

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Sun, Aug 6