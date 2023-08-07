US coach accepts criticism over World Cup failure

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski has invited criticism after the defending champions' disastrous early exit from the Women's World Cup at the hands of Sweden.

But he is adamant the No.1 ranked team has a bright future, whether he remains at the helm or not.

The tournament favourites came under fire for lacklustre displays in the group stage, in particular from past World Cup-winning great Carli Lloyd.

And while they dominated their round-of-16 encounter with Sweden on Sunday night, they couldn't find a way past inspired goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

A 5-4 loss on penalties sent the US tumbling to their first exit before the semi-final stage in World Cup history.

"Now is the time for criticism," Andonovski told reporters.

"We heard about criticism in the group stage, which was crazy for us."

Referring to Lloyd, he said: "For someone to say how much they love this team and this country and all the players, and then instead of encouraging them, they're criticising them.

"Now is the time for criticism and now you can say whatever you want."

Andonovski, who took over as US coach in 2019, faced immediate criticism over his own role in the World Cup failure but was evasive when pressed on his future in the role.

"Right now, all I think about is the players," he said.

"I see the players in tears and it hurts. That's all I can think about."

Andonovski staunchly defended veteran Megan Rapinoe, who was one of three US players who missed spot kicks in the penalty shootout.

Sophia Smith blew a chance to win it for the Americans and Kelley O'Hara hit the post before Lina Hurtig's winner for Sweden.

"Megan Rapinoe is a legend," Andonovski said.

"If I had my life on the line right now and I had to pick who's is going to take the penalty, Megan Rapinoe is going to be my first choice.

"No.1 in the world, no question about it."

Andonovski backed his players to turn their disappointment into fuel after they squandered the chance to make the US the first country to win three consecutive World Cups.

"This group of players are hurt in the moment," Andonovski said.

"It's a tough moment for them, it's a tough moment for staff and a tough moment for everyone.

"But at the same time I know they will use this moment as motivation in the future and not to go through the same thing ever again."