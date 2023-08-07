Silver Ferns finish without medal at Netball World Cup

The Silver Ferns have come fourth at the Netball World Cup in South Africa after being beaten 52-45 by Jamaica.

It's New Zealand's worst finish at the pinnacle event.

There wasn't much in it to start with but Jamaica took an early three-goal lead after the first quarter. The Silver Ferns made positional changes in the shooting end to try and combat the tough defensive pressure of Jamaica.

New Zealand had a better second quarter, just trailing 24-21 to the Sunshine Girls at half-time.

New Zealand got stung by a number of offensive contacts, which handed momentum to Jamaica in the third.

They also found it hard to stop Jamaica shooter Jhaniele Fowler and trailed by six heading into the final quarter.

New Zealand shot at 88% for game compared to Jamaica's 95%.

