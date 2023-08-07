Health

rnz.co.nz

Nurses accept pay offer from Te Whatu Ora, strike won't go ahead

41 mins ago
Nurses and their families marching through the streets of Wellington to demand more staff, better pay and working conditions.

Nurses and their families marching through the streets of Wellington to demand more staff, better pay and working conditions. (Source: 1News)

Nurses have voted to accept their latest pay offer from Te Whatu Ora, meaning planned strike action this week will not go ahead.

Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said Te Whatu Ora hospital nurses and midwives would get another pay jump under the agreement between the government and New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO).

A statement from the government said the agreement included:

  • A salary increase for all roles covered by the collective of $4000, effective from 1 April 2023
  • An additional flat rate salary increase of $1000 to all designated senior nurses, nurse practitioners and designated senior midwives
  • A further salary increase to all steps of all scales of $2000 or 3% whichever is the higher, effective from 1 April 2024
  • A lump sum payment of $750 will be made to all NZNO members bound by the settlement at the date of ratification
  • A further lump sum payment of $500 to all employees.

Senior nurses will now be paid between $114,025 and $162,802 a year, and registered nurses between $75,773 and $106,739 (both also receiving penal rates).

Midwives represented by NZNO and the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service were yet to resolve their pay equity claim, the statement said.

The NZNO's 35,000 members had been due to walk off the job on Wednesday for 24 hours.

Chief executive Paul Goulter said the close result indicated a continuing level of discontent among members, of which many did not think the offer would help to fix staff shortages affecting care to patients.

"It doesn't provide a wage rise that meets the cost of living either."

The settlement comes on top of last week's pay equity settlement to nurses to address historic sex-based discrimination.

"This Government is in it for nurses, and over six years, we have delivered pay equity as well as regular increases to this historically underpaid group of predominantly women workers," Verrall said.

"When Labour took office in 2017, the top of the registered nurse pay scale was $66,755. Today it is $106,738 - that's a near $40,000 increase or 59.9% in just six years."

Verrall said the package "also includes a further commitment to safe staffing that will result in a range of improved health and safety measures".

"This government is committed to addressing pressures on our health workers, and this settlement package is a step towards achieving that."

Goulter said bargaining on the next collective agreement would get underway early next year.

"We will continue making health and safety, safe staffing, nurse-to-patient ratios and cost of living increases our focus. These issues remain vitally important to our members, and we will come out fighting on them."

