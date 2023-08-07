World
Musk says Zuckerberg cage fight will be streamed on X

10:50am
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. (Source: 1News)

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the chief executive of Facebook's parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," Musk wrote in a post on Sunday on the platform.

"All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

On his Threads social media account, Zuckerberg responded: "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

Musk said earlier on Sunday he was training for the fight by lifting weights.

"Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," Musk wrote.

Zuckerberg replied on Threads: "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here."

Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen — especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.

But even if their cage match agreement is all a joke, the banter has gained attention.

It all started when Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads.

He took a dig about the world becoming "exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options" — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu training.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk wrote.

Representatives of X, Meta and Ultimate Fighting Championship, which owns the venue where the fight might take place, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Musk's push to stream the video live on X comes as he aims to turn the platform into a "digital town square".

However, his much-publicised Twitter Spaces kick-off event in May with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay.

Musk had said the problems were due to "straining" servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event.

But even at their highest, the number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000, far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract.

