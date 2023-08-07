World
Melbourne man to stand trial accused of keeping a slave

7:50pm
Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel

(Source: istock.com)

A man accused of keeping a slave and using coercion or threats to ensure they remain in servitude will face a criminal trial.

Chee Kit "Max" Chong appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court by video link from his car on Monday.

He has been charged by federal police with three offences for allegedly keeping a woman as a slave at his Point Cook home with his wife, Angie Liaw, between January and October 2022.

The commonwealth charges include intentionally possessing a slave, using coercion or threats to encourage someone to enter into and remain in servitude and intentionally exercising over a slave powers attached to right of ownership.

Last month, Magistrate Belinda Franjic warned Chong he would be committed to stand trial at the next hearing if he did not progress the case with his then-lawyer, Sean Kelly.

Kelly said he had only been funded to attend court that day, on July 14, and not for any further appearances.

Prosecutor Michael Keks urged the court to commit Chong to trial, as the victim in the case had been diagnosed with an illness and given 30 months to live.

"It's in the interests of justice taking in to account ... the complainant has been diagnosed with a terminal illness," he told the court at the time.

Chong has since engaged a new lawyer, barrister Elizabeth McKinnon, who on Monday said she had not yet received funding from her client.

"I think we're the fifth or six legal representative that hasn't been funded," she said.

Franjic said any further delay to the case would cause "irreparable prejudice" to the prosecution, due to the victim's terminal illness, and she committed Chong to stand trial in the County Court.

Asked how he pleaded to the three slavery offences, Chong replied: "Not guilty".

He will next appear in the higher court for a directions hearing on August 14.

Chong's wife, Liaw, who is facing the same three slavery charges, represented herself by video link during the hearing.

The magistrate began reading a committal caution to her, assisted by an interpreter, when Liaw said she wanted to call evidence.

"I have a lot of pictures about the person going on outings with us, where do you want me to send those?" Liaw told the court.

Liaw's matter was adjourned to Monday afternoon.

