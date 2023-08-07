New Zealand

Marokopa: Waikato residents urged to report suspicious activity

7:36pm

(Source: 1News)

Southwest Waikato residents are being urged to report any thefts at all, as police close in on missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his three children.

Phillips disappeared 18 months ago with his three children, but there have been possible sightings and suspicious activity in the region of late.

Police received reports of sightings of Tom in a stolen brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on State Highway 31 in the Kāwhia area last week. His children were not with him.

The ute was later found in Te Anga, south of Kawhia.

He was also seen at a Bunnings Warehouse in Te Rapa, and involved in what locals described as a car chase.

Inspector Will Loughrin said on Monday the increased police presence in the area would continue as staff followed up on reports of possible sightings and suspicious activity.

He appealed for locals to report any thefts from properties or vehicles, including fuel, food and other supplies.

Loughrin said hunters should also report any signs of people in unusual or remote areas.

"We know Tom has been sighted at retail locations across the Waikato region disguised with various masks, but we need people to stay alert and to contact police immediately if they become suspicious.

"We also urge people not to take any action themselves - to call 111 with fresh or current information or 105 for historical information that needs to be followed up."

