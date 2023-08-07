World
AAP

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

39 mins ago
Craig Henry Rumsby has been sentenced to 19 years in prison. (Source: 9News).

Craig Henry Rumsby has been sentenced to 19 years in prison. (Source: 9News).

For two decades, the family of slain teenager Michelle Bright was tormented by thoughts of her killer being free.

On Monday morning, they finally saw Craig Henry Rumsby sentenced to at least 19 years' jail for the murder of the 17-year-old in the early hours of February 27, 1999.

Rumsby attacked Bright, who was a high school student, as she walked home after a friend's birthday party in Gulgong, central western NSW.

Acting Justice Robert Hulme found Bright likely died through strangulation or suffocation, a type of violence that ensures a victim will suffer.

It must have been "horrific and terrifying" for Bright, the judge said.

"The perpetrator must realise that the victim's life is in their hands and thereby has a choice to desist at any point," Acting Justice Hulme told the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo on Monday.

"In this case - brutally and carelessly - the offender chose to continue until Bright's young body was lifeless.

"This is a very grave example of the crime of murder."

Her body was found in long grass on Barneys Reef Road three days after her death, less than 2km from where her family lived at the time.

Rumsby confessed to undercover police in 2020, but his defence team argued the admissions were unreliable.

In June, a jury found the 56-year-old former truck driver guilty of Bright's murder and of a terrifying attempted rape of another teenager on New Year's Day 1998.

The judge sentenced Rumsby to at least seven-and-a-half years' jail for the 1998 attempted rape.

"The incident must have been utterly terrifying for (the woman)," Acting Justice Hulme said.

"The Crown correctly described the attack as ferocious."

During a sentence hearing last week, Bright's family spoke of enduring 20 years without answers about what happened to "Shell".

"(We tried) to navigate life without Shell, while the monster that took her away from us continued to live their life," her brother Leslie told the court during a victim impact statement.

While Rumsby was free, he assaulted and harassed several young women.

Court documents show he was convicted of indecent assault and non-consensual sexual touching in 2014 and 2020 for groping and licking a retail worker and forcibly kissing a woman he approached on a train.

He also performed a sex act in a park in Sydney in 2019.

Rumsby committed those crimes while he was free on bonds after a long history of offensive behaviour, robbery, drink driving and assault.

For Bright's murder and the attempted rape, Rumsby will spend a total of at least 24 years in jail, with a maximum term of 32 years.

He will be eligible for parole in August 2044.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fatal Vic party: Children present but didn't eat deadly mushrooms

Fatal Vic party: Children present but didn't eat deadly mushrooms

Homicide detectives are investigating after three diners died from consuming wild mushrooms. A fourth is critical.

3:07pm

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

A backpack full of the animals was discovered by a surprised Border Patrol team.

1:24pm

0:17

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

12:05pm

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

11:02am

Lunch party mushroom deaths lead to Vic murder probe

Lunch party mushroom deaths lead to Vic murder probe

9:13am

1:38

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

7:08am

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

22 mins ago

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

39 mins ago

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

4:37

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

39 mins ago

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

3:55pm

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6