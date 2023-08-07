Dinner party mushroom deaths lead to Vic murder probe

Homicide detectives are probing the deaths of three people from suspected mushroom poisoning.

Four people were taken to hospital a day after eating at a home in Leongatha, in Victoria's South Gippsland area.

Two Korumburra women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on August 4. Nine News reports they are Heather Wilkinson and her sister Gail Patterson.

A third person, a 70-year-old Korumburra man, died in hospital on Saturday night. He was Don Patterson, Gail's husband.

A 68-year-old Korumburra man — Reverend Ian Wilkinson, a pastor at Korumburra Baptist Church in Victoria's Gippsland region and Heather's husband — remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Leongatha on Saturday.

They also questioned a 48-year-old Leongatha woman who was released pending further inquiries.

Police are liaising with the Department of Health in relation to the matter.