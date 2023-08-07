Health
1News / AAP

Dinner party mushroom deaths lead to Vic murder probe

9:13am

Homicide detectives are probing the deaths of three people from suspected mushroom poisoning.

Four people were taken to hospital a day after eating at a home in Leongatha, in Victoria's South Gippsland area.

Two Korumburra women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on August 4. Nine News reports they are Heather Wilkinson and her sister Gail Patterson.

A third person, a 70-year-old Korumburra man, died in hospital on Saturday night. He was Don Patterson, Gail's husband.

A 68-year-old Korumburra man — Reverend Ian Wilkinson, a pastor at Korumburra Baptist Church in Victoria's Gippsland region and Heather's husband — remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Leongatha on Saturday.

They also questioned a 48-year-old Leongatha woman who was released pending further inquiries.

Police are liaising with the Department of Health in relation to the matter.

WorldAustraliaHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

The bodies of a 34-year-old man and five boys — aged 11, 10, twins aged four and a three-year-old — have been found inside the burnt-out home.

7:08am

Five children missing after fire ravages multiple Qld properties

Five children missing after fire ravages multiple Qld properties

The five children and a man, who lived in the home where the fire broke out, are unaccounted for.

12:55pm

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

Fri, Aug 4

'Intolerable situation' led to husband's soup lacing death

'Intolerable situation' led to husband's soup lacing death

Fri, Aug 4

Woman punched in road rage incident after honking horn

Woman punched in road rage incident after honking horn

Fri, Aug 4

Photos: Abandoned hotel, general store found frozen in time

Photos: Abandoned hotel, general store found frozen in time

Fri, Aug 4

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Musk says Zuckerberg cage fight will be streamed on X

Musk says Zuckerberg cage fight will be streamed on X

35 mins ago

Australia rout England to regain Netball World Cup

Australia rout England to regain Netball World Cup

52 mins ago

Sex education should be taught at home and in schools - researcher

6:30

Sex education should be taught at home and in schools - researcher

9:31am

Auckland harbour tunnels: Road tolls on the table - minister

5:35

Auckland harbour tunnels: Road tolls on the table - minister

9:27am

Police guard scene after 'sudden death' on Auckland's North Shore

Police guard scene after 'sudden death' on Auckland's North Shore

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Possessions of the former Queen frontman, including a grand piano, costumes and handwritten lyrics, are set to go under the hammer next month.

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5