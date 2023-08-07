Daughter-in-law cook a suspect in Vic mushroom deaths

The suspected poisonous Victoria mushroom meal that killed three people and put a church pastor in hospital fighting for life was cooked by a daughter-in-law.

Homicide squad detectives are continuing to investigate after guests at a family lunch at Leongatha fell ill on July 29.

Four people went to local hospitals the following day and were transferred to Dandenong Hospital and Austin Hospital.

A 66-year-old woman from nearby Korumburra died in care on Friday, while her 68-year-old husband - a Baptist Church pastor - remained in critical condition at Austin Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The woman's 70-year-old sister and brother-in-law, also from Korumburra, died in hospital on Friday and Saturday.

Investigators interviewed the 48-year-old daughter-in-law of one of the couples who cooked the meal at her home.

She did not become ill.

No charges have been laid, but police are still treating her as a suspect.

"We have to keep an open mind in relation to this, that it could be very innocent, but, again, we just don't know at this point," Detective Inspector Dean Thomas told reporters on Monday.

He said the woman was separated from her husband, but police have been told their relationship is amicable.

Her children were also at the home on July 29 but did not eat the meal.

Homicide detectives are questioning a woman in rural Victoria after the deaths. (Source: Nine)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has taken the children as a precaution.

Detectives searched the home on Saturday and seized multiple items which they declined to detail.

They are yet to confirm the type of mushroom the guests ate, but Thomas said the symptoms were consistent with those from eating a death cap.

"We're working closely with (the) Department of Health and, of course, our poisons medical experts," he said.

Thomas warned Victorians against eating wild mushrooms.

The families of the dead are grappling with shock and grief.

"Our beloved family members, who we will not name at this time out of respect for their privacy, were cherished individuals," the Patterson and Wilkinson families said in a statement published in the South Gippsland Sentinel Times.

"They were parents, grandparents, siblings, children and pillars of faith within our community.

"Their love, steadfast faith and selfless service have left an indelible mark on our families, the Korumburra Baptist Church, the local community and indeed people around the globe."

South Gippsland mayor Nathan Hersey said the small Korumburra community was in mourning.

Following a service on Sunday, the mayor spoke with the Baptist Church congregation, who have been gathering regularly to pray for the victims.

"It's hard because we've had a lot of people experience a lot of grief all at once," Hersey told AAP.

"It's shock and it's grief, and it's sadness, and it's not just with one person they love but with three ... they loved dearly who (have) passed away and then now another who's in a critical condition."

Baptist Union of Victoria Rev Daniel Bullock said the association was devastated.

Victoria had a spate of death cap mushroom poisonings in 2020, with eight people in hospital at one point.

Five required intensive care, and one died.