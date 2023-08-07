World
AAP

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

56 mins ago
Russell Island locals have named the father killed in the fire as Wayne Godinet.

Russell Island locals have named the father killed in the fire as Wayne Godinet. (Source: Nine)

Police are investigating a fire that claimed the lives of five young boys and their father near Brisbane as potentially suspicious while authorities look into key events that led up to the blaze.

Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly fire that claimed the life of 34-year-old Wayne Godinet and his five children on Russell Island.

The family's 28-year-old mother, Samantha Stephenson, survived the inferno by escaping when the two-storey home was engulfed in flames about 6am on Sunday.

An investigation centre has been established at the nearby Cleveland police station with detectives from the crime and intelligence command on hand.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said some elements of the incident "require closer scrutiny" and investigators were "keeping an open mind" as to the cause.

"No determination has been made at this stage as to whether this fire is suspicious or not," he told reporters on Monday.

Det Supt Massingham said officers had previously been called to the house and Mr Godinet was known to police, although he would not give any further details of the interactions.

He said previous calls to the address were under review, as were officers' responses to those incidents.

Police said a 21-year-old woman also escaped the house unharmed and they are hopeful to interview her and Stephenson today.

The two women were found by emergency crews outside the house suffering smoke inhalation.

Witnesses said Stephenson was seen screaming for help, telling first responders her family was trapped inside the burning home.

The blaze spread to two other properties that were saved by firefighters.

Several people from the neighbouring properties were also treated by ambulance officers for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Three people were taken to hospitals on the mainland for treatment, including Stephenson.

Authorities spent Sunday afternoon at the scene working to piece together the origin of the fire.

Fire investigators found the bodies of Mr Godinet and the five boys - aged 11, 10, twins aged four and a three-year-old - inside the burnt-out home late on Sunday.

A post-mortem and scientific examination will be conducted to formally confirm their identities.

The small Russell Island community has been hard hit by the tragedy, with the victims known to local emergency personnel.

The eight-kilometre-long island lies between the Queensland mainland and North Stradbroke Island and has a population of about 3700.

Redland City mayor Karen Williams said the tightly knit community was in mourning.

"I talk about the islands and their isolation, but what brings with that is a really strong sense of community and everybody knows everybody," she told ABC Radio.

"This sort of grief will resonate right across not just this island, but all of our southern Moreton Bay islands and our city."

Local authorities are setting up a fundraising account through the local registered charitable trust, The Redland Foundation.

