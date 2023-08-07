Entertainment
Associated Press

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

3:55pm
Greta Gerwig arrives at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12.

Greta Gerwig arrives at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12. (Source: Associated Press)

Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days.

In just three weeks in theatres, Barbie is set to sail past US$1 billion (NZ$1.64b) in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman.

Barbie, which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another US$53 million (NZ$86.92m) from 4178 North American locations this weekend and US$74 million (NZ$121.36m) internationally, bringing its global total to US$1.03 billion (NZ$1.69b), according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks and it’s hardly finished yet.

It crossed US$400 million (NZ$656m) domestically and US$500 million (NZ$820m) internationally faster than any other Warner Brothers movie, including the Harry Potter films.

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution for the studio, in a joint statement.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over US$1 billion (NZ$1.64b), not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, supplanting Wonder Woman's US$821.8 million (NZ$1.34b) global total.

Warner Bros. co-chairs and chief executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy also praised Gerwig in a statement and said the milestone, "is testament to her brilliance and to her commitment to deliver a movie that Barbie fans of every age want to see on the big screen".

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

Sun, Aug 6

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5

1:55

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

1:50

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

22 mins ago

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

39 mins ago

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

4:37

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

39 mins ago

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

3:55pm

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6