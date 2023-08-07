Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days.

In just three weeks in theatres, Barbie is set to sail past US$1 billion (NZ$1.64b) in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman.

Barbie, which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another US$53 million (NZ$86.92m) from 4178 North American locations this weekend and US$74 million (NZ$121.36m) internationally, bringing its global total to US$1.03 billion (NZ$1.69b), according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks and it’s hardly finished yet.

It crossed US$400 million (NZ$656m) domestically and US$500 million (NZ$820m) internationally faster than any other Warner Brothers movie, including the Harry Potter films.

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution for the studio, in a joint statement.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over US$1 billion (NZ$1.64b), not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, supplanting Wonder Woman's US$821.8 million (NZ$1.34b) global total.

Warner Bros. co-chairs and chief executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy also praised Gerwig in a statement and said the milestone, "is testament to her brilliance and to her commitment to deliver a movie that Barbie fans of every age want to see on the big screen".