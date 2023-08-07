Other Sport
AAP

Andrews claims world championship keirin gold in Glasgow

8:57am
Ellesse Andrews celebrates her win in Glasgow.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates her win in Glasgow. (Source: Getty)

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand has held off the fast-finishing Martha Bayona of Colombia to win the World Championships keirin title while defending champion Lea Friedrich of Germany took the bronze medal in Glasgow this morning.

Andrews, 23, claimed silver in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year (along with two other gold medals and a bronze on the velodrome).

After a disappointment at the Oceania Games in March when she was beaten in her favoured event in Brisbane by Australia's Kristina Clonan, Andrews is looming as a big gold medal hope at next year's Paris Olympics.

The keirin event is a sprint for the final 750m after the riders are paced by an electric bike they are not allowed to pass.

Meanwhile, Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel crashed while leading the road race at the world championships, breaking his shoe and tearing his jersey, but quickly remounted and pulled away for a remarkable victory.

Van der Poel had been riding with two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, one-day specialist Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen, a former world champion.

They pulled back Alberto Bettiol's solo breakaway, then van der Poel headed off on his own, flying through the rain and over the wet roads to victory in downtown Glasgow.

“It was one of the biggest goals I had left, and to win it today is amazing,” he said. “I almost completed my career, in my opinion, so for me it's maybe the biggest victory on the road. I cannot imagine yet riding in the rainbow (jersey) for the next year.”

That includes the Paris Olympics, where van der Poel will be among the favourites next year.

Mathieu van der Poel rides to victory in the men's road race with cuts on his leg and a ripped jersey and shorts after his crash.

Mathieu van der Poel rides to victory in the men's road race with cuts on his leg and a ripped jersey and shorts after his crash. (Source: Getty)

Not even a mistake, when Van der Poel slid his bike into a barrier on a tight right-hand turn, could stop him. By the time he reached the finish line, the grandson of Raymond Poulidor had accomplished what the French icon never did — he finished on the podium four times at the world championships but never on the top step.

Van Aert, one of the pre-race favorites, pulled away down the final stretch to take the silver medal for Belgium, and Pogačar beat Pedersen in a head-to-head sprint by less than the length of his front tire to claim bronze for Slovenia.

It was an impressive performance by Pogačar, who won a series of one-day races early in the year before breaking a wrist in a crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He returned in time to make a run at a third Tour de France title, but despite winning two stages, he could not keep up with Jonas Vingegaard over the last week and finished second for the second straight year.

The men's road race was halted for about 45 minutes early in the 271km run from Edinburgh to Glasgow when a group of environmental protesters refused to leave the road. Riders sat in team cars, and even chatted with UCI president David Lappartient, while officials near the Scottish town of Falkirk arrested five people.

The route took riders across the Firth of Forth and through some hills north of Glasgow, but there was never enough elevation to break apart the peloton. The early breakaway was brought back well before the riders reached Scotland's largest city, setting up a dramatic 10 laps over a highly technical 14.3-kilometer circuit through the downtown area.

A select group of 16 riders, which included Neilson Powless of the U.S. and defending champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, began to fracture with about 30 kilometers to go. Ultimately, a quartet of the world's best riders decided it was up to them to pull Bettiol back, and van der Poel joined Pedersen, Pogačar and van Aert on the attack.

On a short, steep ramp, van der Poel kicked free of the group, only for disaster to nearly strike.

The five-time cyclocross world champion was about 30 seconds ahead of the star-studded trio when he tried to navigate one of the 90-degree turns in the rain. Van der Poel's bike slid out from under him, and the 28-year-old Tour de France and Giro d'Italia stage winner ended up against a metal barrier, his jersey torn and the buckle on his right shoe broken.

“I was not taking risks. Not at all, actually,” van der Poel said. “I don't know. In this corner, all of a sudden I was on the ground. ... It's not that I was taking risks, in my opinion. I just had to stay on the bike.”

Van der Poel quickly got back on it, losing just a handful of seconds, and began to pull away again — all while fidgeting with his right shoe, trying to get it tight enough to allow him to make a normal pedal stroke.

The winner of Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix simply kept going, though. He crossed the finish line more than a minute ahead of his closest pursuer, throwing his skinned arms in the air in celebration of the Netherlands' first title in 38 years.

“When I saw that nobody was following,” van der Poel said with a smile, “it gave me wings.”

Other Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Leslie wins third medal at para swimming world championships

Leslie wins third medal at para swimming world championships

Kiwi swimmer Cameron Leslie has continued his medal-winning ways at this year's Para Swimming World Championships with a third trip to the podium in Manchester.

Sat, Aug 5

Cameron Leslie wins gold at para swimming world champs

Cameron Leslie wins gold at para swimming world champs

Leslie came from behind to win gold in the men's 50m backstroke S4 final, finishing top of the podium with a time of 42.67s.

Fri, Aug 4

2:00

Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles coming back from 'the twisties'

Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles coming back from 'the twisties'

Fri, Aug 4

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

Somalia apologise for slow sprinter at World University Games

Thu, Aug 3

1:10

Tour de France behind him, Corbin Strong takes on World Champs

Tour de France behind him, Corbin Strong takes on World Champs

Thu, Aug 3

11 days, over 200 events: NZ cyclists ready for 'mini Olympics'

11 days, over 200 events: NZ cyclists ready for 'mini Olympics'

Wed, Aug 2

1:54

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Musk says Zuckerberg cage fight will be streamed on X

Musk says Zuckerberg cage fight will be streamed on X

35 mins ago

Australia rout England to regain Netball World Cup

Australia rout England to regain Netball World Cup

53 mins ago

Sex education should be taught at home and in schools - researcher

6:30

Sex education should be taught at home and in schools - researcher

9:31am

Auckland harbour tunnels: Road tolls on the table - minister

5:35

Auckland harbour tunnels: Road tolls on the table - minister

9:27am

Police guard scene after 'sudden death' on Auckland's North Shore

Police guard scene after 'sudden death' on Auckland's North Shore

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Possessions of the former Queen frontman, including a grand piano, costumes and handwritten lyrics, are set to go under the hammer next month.

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5