Whyte's failed doping test cancels Joshua rematch

Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua has been cancelled after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test.

The bout had been scheduled for August 12 at London’s O2 Arena, but Matchroom Boxing called off the fight and said “a full investigation will be conducted”.

Matchroom said it was informed by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association “that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol”.

Whyte was stopped by Joshua at the O2 Arena in December 2015 when contesting for the vacant British heavyweight title. A rematch was announced in July after talks over former world champion Joshua taking on Tyson Fury broke down.

Whyte said he was "shocked and devastated" to learn of the VADA findings.

“I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life,” he wrote on social media.

“I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.”

Whyte said he had insisted on VADA testing for the fight “as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years”.