Person hurt, offender flees in Palmerston North firearms incident

A person was injured after a firearm was reportedly discharged at an address in Palmerston North this afternoon.

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm.

"Initial reports suggest one person has been injured," a police spokesperson said.

"The offender has left the scene and police are working to locate them.

"Cordons are in place and police ask the public to avoid the area while staff work at the scene."

Updates will be provided when available, police said.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager responded to the incident.