World
Associated Press

More dead, missing as heavy rain continues to pelt China

7:10am
Flood waters cover Yanshou County of Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province.

Flood waters cover Yanshou County of Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province. (Source: Associated Press)

Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri yesterday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more.

One person died and five went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media.

Over 14,300 people were evacuated from the city of more than 700,000, according to the local disaster relief agency. State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around homes and factories. The average precipitation in the city had reached 111.7mm by Friday afternoon.

China is struggling with record-breaking rainfall in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops. The heavy rains - remnants of Typhoon Doksuri - have battered northern China since late July, disrupting the lives of millions. Flooding near Beijing and in neighbouring Hebei province this week killed at least 22 people.

In northeastern Heilongjiang province, which is known as China’s “great northern granary,” rain inundated farms and flooded streets, leading to the evacuation of thousands.

In the city of Shangzhi, heavy rainfall turned roads into rivers and inundated thousands of households.

National emergency management authorities said 25 rivers across Heilongjiang threatened to burst their banks, while disaster relief groups have been dispatched to the province.

In Heilongjiang’s capital of Harbin, more than 53,000 people had to be evacuated as multiple reservoirs and rivers exceeded safety levels while some 41,600 hectares of crops were damaged.

In the city of Yushu in Jilin province, about 120 kilometres south of Harbin, flooding forced the evacuation of around 19,000 people.

Meanwhile, in Hebei province around Beijing, which saw some of the region's worst flooding in the past few weeks, authorities issued fresh alerts for rainstorms on Saturday.

Floodwaters in Zhuozhou, southwest of Beijing started to recede yesterday, state media reported, allowing some of the 125,000 evacuated residents to return to their homes.

The death toll in the 11 million-strong city of Baoding reached 10 while another 18 people are still missing, local authorities said Saturday.

Floods damaged roads and washed away bridges in the city’s Yesanpo Scenic Area, a national park known for its gorges and mountains.

WorldAsiaNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

The court ruled that Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the country's leading opposition figure, had concealed assets after selling state gifts.

42 mins ago

Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea, stabs nine people

Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea, stabs nine people

At least five people were hurt by the car, and nine others were stabbed in the attack.

Fri, Aug 4

China floods kill at least 20, thousands evacuated

China floods kill at least 20, thousands evacuated

Wed, Aug 2

2:05

Tower-climbing daredevil falls to death in Hong Kong

Tower-climbing daredevil falls to death in Hong Kong

Tue, Aug 1

Japan court hands 'Joker' 23 years for stabbing, setting fire on train

Japan court hands 'Joker' 23 years for stabbing, setting fire on train

Tue, Aug 1

Pakistan buries the dead after 54 killed in election rally bombing

Pakistan buries the dead after 54 killed in election rally bombing

Tue, Aug 1

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

6:19

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

16 mins ago

BREAKING

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

4:42

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

42 mins ago

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

10:06am

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

21:39

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

10:04am

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5