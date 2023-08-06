World
Kim Jong Un tours weapons factories, vows to boost war readiness

In an undated photo supplied by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un tries a weapon during a three-day inspection starting August 3, 2023 at major munitions factories. (Source: Associated Press)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured the country's key weapons factories, including those producing artillery systems and launch vehicles for nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, and pledged to speed up efforts to advance his military's arms and war-readiness, state media said today.

Kim's three-day inspections came as the United States and South Korea prepared for their next round of combined military exercises planned for later this month to cope with the growing North Korean threat.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest level in years as the pace of North Korea's missile tests and the joint US-South Korea military drills, which Kim portrays as invasion rehearsals, have both intensified in a tit-for-tat cycle.

Some experts say Kim's tour of the weapons factories could also be related to possible military cooperation with Moscow that may involve North Korean supplies of artillery and other ammunition as Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches out to other countries for support in the war in Ukraine.

During Kim's visit to an unspecified factory producing large-calibre artillery systems, he stressed the factory's "important responsibilities and tasks in perfecting (the North's) war readiness," North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim praised the factory's efforts to employ "scientific and technological measures" to improve the quality of shells, reduce processing times for propellant tubes and increase manufacturing speed, but also called for the need to develop and produce new types of shells, KCNA said.

At another factory manufacturing launcher trucks designed to transport and fire ballistic missiles, Kim said increasing the supply of the vehicles is a top priority for the military and complimented workers for establishing a "solid foundation" for production.

At a factory producing engines for cruise missiles and drones, Kim called for "rapidly expanding" production, KCNA said.

Kim's stops also included a small arms factory, where he stressed the need to modernise the weapons carried by soldiers. Photos published by state media showed Kim firing at least two different scoped rifles from a table.

In an image supplied by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un, right, holds a weapon at major munitions factories in North Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

In the face of deepening confrontations with Washington and Seoul, Kim has been trying boost the visibility of his partnerships with Moscow and Beijing as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and insert himself into a united front against the United States.

His tour of the weapons factories comes after a giant military parade last month in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, where Kim was joined by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and a Chinese ruling party official while rolling out his most powerful missiles designed to target South Korea and the United States.

But, Pyongyang has denied US accusations that it has been providing arms to Russia to aid its fighting in Ukraine.

