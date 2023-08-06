Entertainment
Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb "could go for £50,000" (NZ$105,000) at auction.

More than 1400 items belonging to the former Queen frontman are set to go under the hammer at Sotheby's in September, and Peter Freestone - his former live-in PA - has predicted that his moustache comb could attract a massive bid.

Freestone told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It cost about £90. It was from Tiffany and Co, one of their little gift things. But it could go for £50,000 (NZ$105,000) because they will be paying for the DNA of Freddie."

Freestone, 68, explained that Mercury - who died in November 1991, aged 45 - actually used to send him to auctions to bid on his behalf.

He said: "If Freddie was in the room, the prices would go to stupid money. On the morning of the sale I'd give him his cheque book, he would put his signature on it, and I'd go off to the auction.

"I was very lucky most of the time and would get what he wanted. He loved art, crystal vases, furniture and Japanese things."

Fans of the late musician are being given the chance to view the items in a free exhibition, before they're auctioned off.

The collection will feature Mercury's grand piano, handwritten song lyrics and extravagant costumes, and Thomas Williams, Sotheby's furniture and decorative arts specialist, has suggested that it will offer a real insight into the former Queen star.

"Freddie was a hoarder, he didn't throw anything away," he said.

"His possessions give us an extraordinary 360-degree view of the man, from his childhood until his death."

The exhibition, which is called Freddie Mercury, A World of His Own, will run in London until September 6.

