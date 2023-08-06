Rugby
Associated Press

Fiji wins Pacific Nations Cup after easily handling 14-man Japan

6:29am
Kotaro Matsushima of Japan tried to pass the ball against Simione Kuruvoli, right, of Fiji .

Kotaro Matsushima of Japan tried to pass the ball against Simione Kuruvoli, right, of Fiji . (Source: Associated Press)

Another red card cost Japan as it succumbed to Fiji by a flattering 35-12 in the Pacific Nations Cup decider at Prince Chichibu Rugby Stadium last night.

Japan flanker Pieter Labuschagne was sent off in the seventh minute. Fiji already led 7-0 and went on to 21-0 by halftime.

Fiji had three tries in the second half disallowed and led 28-0 going into the last 10 minutes. That's when Japan scored a couple of tries to Fijian-born wingers Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa around a yellow card for Fiji fullback Sireli Maqala. But Fiji had the last say with a fifth try and second for replacement scrumhalf Frank Lomani.

Fiji won the Pacific Nations Cup for the sixth time in the last nine tournaments.

But Japan's fate was decided early when Labuschagne, in his first Test since November, was marched for an upright tackle. The same tackle into an opponent's head caused a red card for Michael Leitch against Samoa two weeks ago. Japan lost 24-22.

But Fiji was a step up in class.

In the first half, centre and captain Waisea Nayacalevu scored from a counterattack early, the forwards showed their power to get prop Eroni Mawi across, and scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli was rewarded for a one-sided scrum.

Fiji heads to Europe to wind up its preparations for the Rugby World Cup against tournament host France on August 19 in Nantes and England on August 26 at Twickenham.

Japan's last warmup is against Italy on August 26 in Treviso.

In Apia, Samoa rebounded from a heavy home loss to Fiji last weekend by thrashing Tonga 34-9, scoring four tries to none. Samoa took control after holding a slender 13-9 lead at halftime, thanks to successive tries by flanker Miracle Fai'ilagi off a rolling maul, centre Duncan Paia'aua and replacement scrumhalf Melani Matavao from a lineout error.

RugbyPacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

Fiji have continued an encouraging buildup to the Rugby World Cup with a 33-19 win over Samoa in Apia.

Sat, Jul 29

John Campbell: Winless in 13, but we need Moana Pasifika to thrive

John Campbell: Winless in 13, but we need Moana Pasifika to thrive

Campbell visited the team at their final home training session of the season to discover what makes them tick, and what's holding them back.

Sat, Jun 3

Nasi Manu returns to 'best mates' at Highlanders

Nasi Manu returns to 'best mates' at Highlanders

December 6, 2022

2:33

Toa Samoa fans stand proud despite RLWC loss

Toa Samoa fans stand proud despite RLWC loss

November 20, 2022

3:02

England storm past Fiji to start Rugby World Cup campaign

England storm past Fiji to start Rugby World Cup campaign

October 8, 2022

Chiefs survive thriller with Drua to clinch home quarter-final

Chiefs survive thriller with Drua to clinch home quarter-final

May 28, 2022

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

6:19

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

17 mins ago

BREAKING

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

4:42

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

43 mins ago

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

10:06am

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

21:39

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

10:04am

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5