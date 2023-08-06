Auckland Council launches tool for residents to check flood risk

Auckland Council has launched an online tool for residents to check the flood risks in their areas.

Flood Viewer highlights flood plains, low-lying areas, overland flow paths and coastal areas which could be covered by sea water during a storm.

Healthy Waters head of planning Nick Vigar said the tool was intended to improve Aucklanders' awareness of flood risks and preparedness for future disasters.

"If Aucklanders know they live in a flood hazard area, they can plan to manage stormwater on their property, and know what to do before, during, and after a flood," he said in a statement.

Residents can search for specific addresses or see an overview of the entire city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vigar said the website also included tips for people to make their homes more resilient.

"We're providing people with information, but also suggesting ways to make their properties and families more resilient in a flood, such as moving vehicles and animals out of low-lying areas and making improvements to their property to reduce flood risk."

Vigar said it was important for people to get a better understanding of flood risks.

"As we learn to live with more frequent extreme weather and flooding, we need to build resilience into our homes and communities.

"Auckland Council has made increasing community resilience to floods a priority, and part of this is giving people the tools to make smart decisions to prepare themselves and their homes."

The tool could also be used for people hoping to buy or rent a home in Auckland.

"We see people using this tool not only to understand the flood risk where they live now, but also as part of making informed decisions when looking at somewhere new to buy or rent."

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland Council is also seeking responses to its Making Space for Water initiative - a series of proposed improvements to the city's stormwater system.

Consultation for the programme is open until 31 August.

rnz.co.nz