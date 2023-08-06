New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Auckland Council launches tool for residents to check flood risk

9:15am
Flood water in the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale on May 9

Flood water in the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale on May 9 (Source: 1News)

Auckland Council has launched an online tool for residents to check the flood risks in their areas.

Flood Viewer highlights flood plains, low-lying areas, overland flow paths and coastal areas which could be covered by sea water during a storm.

Healthy Waters head of planning Nick Vigar said the tool was intended to improve Aucklanders' awareness of flood risks and preparedness for future disasters.

"If Aucklanders know they live in a flood hazard area, they can plan to manage stormwater on their property, and know what to do before, during, and after a flood," he said in a statement.

Residents can search for specific addresses or see an overview of the entire city.

Vigar said the website also included tips for people to make their homes more resilient.

"We're providing people with information, but also suggesting ways to make their properties and families more resilient in a flood, such as moving vehicles and animals out of low-lying areas and making improvements to their property to reduce flood risk."

Vigar said it was important for people to get a better understanding of flood risks.

"As we learn to live with more frequent extreme weather and flooding, we need to build resilience into our homes and communities.

"Auckland Council has made increasing community resilience to floods a priority, and part of this is giving people the tools to make smart decisions to prepare themselves and their homes."

The tool could also be used for people hoping to buy or rent a home in Auckland.

"We see people using this tool not only to understand the flood risk where they live now, but also as part of making informed decisions when looking at somewhere new to buy or rent."

Auckland Council is also seeking responses to its Making Space for Water initiative - a series of proposed improvements to the city's stormwater system.

Consultation for the programme is open until 31 August.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

BREAKING

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

Meanwhile, Transport Minister David Parker said funding would be prioritised to secure the land needed for parts of the project.

16 mins ago

4:42

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

The Government announced earlier this year five new options for an additional connection across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

10:04am

Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

9:16pm

Cause of Akl scrapyard fire which spewed toxic smoke revealed

Cause of Akl scrapyard fire which spewed toxic smoke revealed

6:50pm

2:18

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

5:29pm

Man sought in relation to fatal Queen St shooting

Man sought in relation to fatal Queen St shooting

4:28pm

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

6:19

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

16 mins ago

BREAKING

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

4:42

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

42 mins ago

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

10:06am

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

21:39

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

10:04am

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5