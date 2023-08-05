Young Phoenix advance in Australia Cup with extra time thriller

The Wellington Phoenix have secured the club a place in the last 16 of the Australia Cup.

Debutant Josh Rudland scored from a Kaelin Nguyen cross in the 119th minute to snatch a dramatic 2-1 extra time win over the Peninsula Power in their round of 32 match at A.J. Kelly Park in Redcliffe.

Midfielder Nicholas Pennington had given the Phoenix a 1-0 halftime lead before the Queensland National Premier League team equalised midway through the second-half.

It remained 1-1 until the penultimate minute of extra time when the two substitutes rescued the Nix in Giancarlo Italiano's first competitive match since being appointed head coach.

"I'm delighted for them, I'm delighted for the academy, I'm delighted for the club and I'm delighted that we've got young players getting an opportunity," Italiano said post-match.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has praised the whole team for their performance in their first competitive outing of pre-season.

"I thought they played exceptionally well. Considering that we had to travel yesterday, it was our first competitive game, and we were away from home, I'm happy to get the victory."

Italiano handed Phoenix first team debuts to new signings Mohamed Al-Taay and Lukas Kelly-Heald, who started in the two fullback positions, while Alex Paulsen got the nod in goal ahead of fellow off-season recruit Jack Duncan.

Defenders Scott Wootton and Sam Sutton, who have recently returned from injuries, were named amongst the substitutes alongside Rudland, Nguyen and fellow academy players Ben Wallace and Fergus Gillion.

The Wellington Phoenix will have to wait another 10 days to learn their next opponents, with the round of 16 draw to take place after the final round of 32 matches on Monday, August 14.

The round of 16 will be held from Saturday, August 26 to Wednesday, August 30.