US Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $2.55b

Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner.

The numbers drawn tonight were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20.

Because no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated US$1.35 billion (NZ$2.22 billion) jackpot, the top prize increased to US$1.55 billion (NZ$2.55 billion) for the next drawing on Wednesday.

There now have been 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 18.

The US$1.55 billion (NZ$2.55 billion) prize would be for a sole winner who chooses the annuity option with payment stretched over 30 years. Most winners opt for a lump-sum payment, which would be an estimated US$757.2 million (NZ$1.24 billion) on Tuesday.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery payouts.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at US$2 (NZ$3.30).

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.