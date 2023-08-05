World
Associated Press

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

56 mins ago
Judge Jeffrey Ferguson.

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson. (Source: Anaheim Police Department)

A Southern California judge has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in the couple's home, authorities said today.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested after police received reports of a shooting at the home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, said Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in the upscale neighbourhood of Anaheim Hills. The 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail. He is being held on US$1 million bail and is expected to appear in court on Monday. He has not yet been formally charged.

McClintock said one other person was at the home at the time but declined to say who the person was or whether they were among the callers who notified police of the shooting.

It was not immediately possible to determine whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge handling criminal cases in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County District Attorney's office, and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

During his time as a prosecutor, he was honoured as an “attorney of the year” by the association. He served as its president from 2012 to 2014.

“This is a very tragic situation for all involved," Lorrie A. Walton, a current member of the association's board, said in an email.

Ferguson took a seat on the bench in 2015. Two years later, he was admonished by the Commission on Judicial Performance for posting a statement on Facebook about a judicial candidate “with knowing or reckless disregard for the truth of the statement” and for being Facebook friends with attorneys appearing before him in court, according to a copy of the agency's findings. A message was left for his attorney on that issue, Paul S. Meyer.

Ferguson said on his Facebook page that he grew up in a military family and travelled throughout Asia as a child. He went on to attend college and law school in California. He and his wife were married in 1996.

He was previously married to another woman and they had a son. He and Sheryl Ferguson have another son together, said Juli Mitchell, the sister of his ex-wife.

On Friday, the Orange County Superior Court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.

“Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits trial

Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits trial

The influencer is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

7:50am

American flag still attached as flagpole impaled man's head

American flag still attached as flagpole impaled man's head

Firefighters had to cut part of the flagpole in order to fit the victim into an ambulance.

10:00pm

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

9:45pm

Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

9:40pm

'Intolerable situation' led to husband's soup lacing death

'Intolerable situation' led to husband's soup lacing death

9:16pm

Woman punched in road rage incident after honking horn

Woman punched in road rage incident after honking horn

6:07pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

All Blacks to be armed with Te Matatini waiata in Dunedin

All Blacks to be armed with Te Matatini waiata in Dunedin

31 mins ago

Dozens of trees poisoned at popular tourist hotspot

Dozens of trees poisoned at popular tourist hotspot

56 mins ago

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

8:56am

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

3:23

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

8:35am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

The civil lawsuit claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3

'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

'It's snowing baby!' Jason Momoa enjoys birthday in Queenstown

Thu, Aug 3