World
Associated Press

Streamer to be charged with inciting riot after chaotic NY giveaway

4:24pm
Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.

Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand. (Source: Associated Press)

A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand today, with some clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.

Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and snarling traffic. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, threw paint cans and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed on a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses.

By 5.30pm local time, police officers in growing numbers had regained control of much of the area, but small skirmishes were still breaking out, with young people knocking over barricades and throwing bottles and even a flowerpot at officers. Police were seen wrestling people to the ground and chasing them down the street.

Police planned to charged the streamer, Kai Cenat, with multiple counts of inciting a riot, unlawful assembly and possibly other crimes, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said in the evening. Officers arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.

People jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, New York City.

People jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, New York City. (Source: Associated Press)

A number of people were injured, including at least four people taken away in ambulances, Maddrey said, adding that he saw other people leaving the area with bloodied heads.

“People were suffering out here,” Maddrey said. Some motorists were trapped as people climbed on top of their cars. Maddrey said several police vehicles were damaged, including his.

On his Instagram feed, Cenat had promoted a giveaway at 4pm in the park. People started lining up as early as 1.30pm.

By 3pm, the crowd had swelled and was getting unruly. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting to get a computer for livestreaming or a new PlayStation.

Skylark Jones, 19, and a friend came to see Cenat and try to get something from his giveaway. When they arrived the scene was already packed. Bottles were being thrown. There was a commotion even before Cenat appeared, they said.

“It was a movie,” Jones said. Police “came with riot shields, charging at people.”

Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd in New York's Union Square.

Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd in New York's Union Square. (Source: Associated Press)

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts four million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and an email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

Livestreaming on Twitch from a vehicle as the event gathered steam, Cenat displayed gift cards he planned to give away. Noting the crowd and police presence, he urged, “Everybody who’s out there, make sure y’all safe ... We’re not gonna do nothin’ until it’s safe.”

A crowd pushes up against a public transit bus as it attempts to move through Union Square.

A crowd pushes up against a public transit bus as it attempts to move through Union Square. (Source: Associated Press)

Eventually he and an entourage got out of the vehicle and hustled through a crowd, crossed a street and went into the park, where Cenat was surrounded by a cheering, shoving mob.

Maddrey said Cenat at some point in the afternoon was removed “for his safety” and police were in contact with him. Videos posted on social media and taken from news helicopters showed Cenat being lifted over a fence and out of the crowd and then placed in a police vehicle.

The police chief also said a city bus filled with people who were arrested came under attack, and more police had to be sent to protect it. Numerous people were seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks, and multiple young men were taken away in handcuffs.

“We have encountered things like this before but never to this level of dangerousness,” Maddrey said. Three officers were hurt, including a sergeant who broke a hand. A teenager was injured by exploding fireworks, he said.

Police officers form a line in an attempt to move in on a crowd and clear out Union Square.

Police officers form a line in an attempt to move in on a crowd and clear out Union Square. (Source: Associated Press)

Businesses adjoining the square closed their doors. Carina Treile, manager of Petite Optique, an eyeglass shop nearby, sheltered inside while police dispersed the crowd.

“Usually with people giving away free stuff, it’s never like this. It's very organized,” she said. “And here we have a very chaotic scene.”

Loud bangs at one point frightened some in the crowd.

“That was a little bit scary, especially when people started running," Treile said.

Police, some with batons, used metal barricades to push the crowd back and loudspeakers to repeatedly declare the gathering unlawful.

“Listen, we’re not against young people having a good time, we’re not against young people gathering,” Maddrey said. “But it can’t be to this level where it’s dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today.”

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Arrests over $15m jewellery theft from Barcelona airport passengers

Arrests over $15m jewellery theft from Barcelona airport passengers

One of the rings retrieved by police in Barcelona, Spain is valued at $8.2 million.

3:21pm

3 years after Beirut blast, families of victims still seek recognition

3 years after Beirut blast, families of victims still seek recognition

As political intrigue foils an investigation and some victims are yet to be acknowledged, many Lebanese have lost faith in state institutions.

2:52pm

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

9:19am

Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits trial

Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits trial

7:50am

American flag still attached as flagpole impaled man's head

American flag still attached as flagpole impaled man's head

10:00pm

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

Kiwi to be deported over Brisbane sex shop murder

9:45pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

19 mins ago

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

27 mins ago

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

36 mins ago

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

53 mins ago

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3