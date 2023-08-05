Netball

Silver Ferns' World Cup defence over after late England surge

20 mins ago
Laura Malcolm celebrates after England's win over the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup.

Laura Malcolm celebrates after England's win over the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup. (Source: Getty)

The Silver Ferns hopes of defending their World Cup title have ended in despair after a 46-40 defeat to the England Roses in a tense semi-final in Cape Town.

A fourth quarter defensive burst from England separated the deadlock as the Roses pulled clear of the New Zealand side.

Both teams felt the extreme pressure of the occasion in the low-scoring match with the teams unable to be split after three quarters.

England made their decisive move late in the final quarter with a spectacular intercept from goal defence and play of the match Fran Williams.

The slender lead gave the Roses the confidence to push on as their play became more fluid into outstanding shooters Helen Housby and Ellie Cardwell.

The New Zealand team's campaign was rocked by the the loss of their key tall target Grace Nweke who limped off in their match against Singapore a week ago.

While the 20-year-old goal shooter was initially expected to be sidelined for a match or two, scans revealed ligament damage.

Silver Ferns coach Noelene Taurua used her most experience line-up with Maia Wilson at goal shoot with Ameliaranne Ekenasio at goal attack.

The midcourt trio of Gina Crampton, Kate Heffernan and Karin Burger were the stand-out performers in the New Zealand side.

Goal keep Kelly Jury grabbed key possession for the Ferns with Phoenix Karaka's only blemish being a wayward pass at the death.

New Zealand centre Kate Heffernan told SkySport it was disappointing the way their side let England extend their advantage.

"It was really disappointing the way we fell away at the end," Heffernan said.

"Just to fall away and let them kind of get away at the end is really gutting.

"We worked hard and we were so close and that's what hurts.

"They were physical, we knew it was going be like that.

"In that moment we did get isolated."

"It's a bit gutting that at the end we fell away from each other on attack when that's when you really do need to come together.

"We've got to help each other get those backpacks off, but credit to them, they showed in the last quarter that they really wanted it."

New Zealand will next play for the bronze medal.

SPONSORED

