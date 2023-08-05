League
AAP

Shaun Johnson a Dally M favourite after another masterclass

11:03am
Shaun Johnson scores against the Titans.

Shaun Johnson scores against the Titans. (Source: Photosport)

The flair and flamboyance of Shaun Johnson is well established but New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster says it is his winning mindset that has the side firing.

Johnson, one of the favourites to win the Dally M Medal in the NRL this year, was the difference as the Warriors got out of jail to beat 12-man Gold Coast 28-18 on Friday night and move to outright third on 32 points.

Webster said it was an "ugly" win in many respects, with the Warriors clunky in attack and poor with their ball control.

There was nothing ugly, though, about 32-year-old Johnson's display. He scored two tries, set up another two and kicked with guile and purpose in the closing stages after the scores had been locked at 18-all with seven minutes left.

It was the way he adapted to the Titans tactics to take control of the match that proved the difference, as it so often has this year.

"They obviously were coming hard past the ball defensively and Shaun showed us the way by dummying and digging in … and he scored two tries like that in the first half," Webster said.

"The second half he said that we've got to change our mindset. He kicked early and put them in the corners.

"We got a repeat set and a try out of it all through his mentality about playing the long game, playing tough and with a long kick and chase. We got the results from it.

"A couple of times we let them off the hook but his mentality was to grind them in the second half. He is playing great footy."

Webster said the Warriors' success this year had been all about designing a game plan that suits their style of footy, and wins games at the same time.

The Warriors have three consecutive games in New Zealand against Wests Tigers, Manly and St George Illawarra before finishing the regular season with the Dolphins in Brisbane.

The goal for Webster in the remaining month of football before the finals is simple.

"I just want to win. I want to win as many games as we can and I want to do it in the way we want to do it," he said.

They won against a Titans side that had prop Moeaki Fotuaika sent off in the 17th minute for a high shot on fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. The mode of the victory was not the way they wanted to play.

"Our boys tried hard again and when you are a coach and you know that you are proud of it, but the way we executed and the way we played is not where we want to be or what we want to do," Webster said.

