World

Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to help animals beat the heat

10:28am
Tiembe, a 15-year-old Angolan lion, licks his frozen breakfast, chunks of red meat and bone packed in a block of ice.

Tiembe, a 15-year-old Angolan lion, licks his frozen breakfast, chunks of red meat and bone packed in a block of ice. (Source: Associated Press)

At first sight, Tiembe studies his frozen breakfast with hesitation: Chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice.

The 15-year-old Angolan lion eventually licks the ice before gnawing free pieces of meat.

Animals at the Attica Zoological Park outside the Greek capital were being fed frozen meals today as temperatures around the country reached 40 degrees Celsius and were set to rise further, in the fourth heat wave in less than a month.

The extreme temperatures and wildfires — a growing concern for biodiversity in southern Europe — have had an impact on Greek wildlife.

A fire on the island of Rhodes burned for 11 successive days, triggering the evacuation of 20,000 people, mostly tourists.

The island’s animals were less fortunate.

As the fire tore through mountain forests and a nature reserve, an estimated 2,500 animals and beehives were burned, along with 50,000 olive trees, according to Agriculture Ministry officials. Fallow deer, a symbol of Rhodes, were found lying dead on the roadside.

Lizzy, left, and Jamal, pygmy hippopotamus eat chilled water melons at the Attica Zoological Park in eastern Athens.

Lizzy, left, and Jamal, pygmy hippopotamus eat chilled water melons at the Attica Zoological Park in eastern Athens. (Source: Associated Press)

The zoo, which is about 30km east of Athens, is looking after an injured deer and several turtles — some fitted with wheels prized from toys to help with their mobility — which suffered burns and other injuries during the Rhodes fire.

Zoo curator Antonis Balas urged pet owners to be more mindful of their animals at times of extreme heat, noting that many of the popular breeds of pets are from native cooler climates in Northern and Central Europe.

“In general, heat affects animals in the same way that it affects humans,” Balas said, after feeding fruit popsicles to ring-tailed lemurs, some clambering onto his shoulders to get served first.

“The iced treats are a supplement to their meals … they lick the ice and breathe in the cool air. That’s in contrast to people who sweat as a way of controlling their body temperature."

Ring-tailed lemurs lick a fruit popsicle, at the Attica Zoological Park.

Ring-tailed lemurs lick a fruit popsicle, at the Attica Zoological Park. (Source: Associated Press)

Ten major wildfires struck Greece in July, and included major blazes outside Athens. More than 450 pet dogs and cats were rescued from fires, many left in their homes as the owners fled, according to a charity that works with a state animal agency. About half have been reunited with their owners, the others placed in temporary adoption.

In the wake of the Greek fires, the international animal charity PETA urged animal owners not to abandon their pets.

Elisa Allen, the group’s vice president for programs, said the fires also served as a reminder that the animal farming industry is a major global contributor to climate change.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire and in this case, no one should ignore how animal agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions fuel the climate catastrophe and create the conditions that let wildfires spread,” Allen told The Associated Press.

Temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius in parts of central Greece on Saturday before easing early next week.

WorldAnimalsUK and EuropeClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits trial

Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits trial

The influencer is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

7:50am

US woman airlifted to hospital after otter attack

US woman airlifted to hospital after otter attack

"That's not normal" said local law enforcement, after three women were injured by a river otter in Montana.

5:33pm

Dan Wootton has column 'paused' amid cash for sex pictures scandal

Dan Wootton has column 'paused' amid cash for sex pictures scandal

Fri, Aug 4

CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

CCTV shows photo-seeking tourists destroying Italian statue

Fri, Aug 4

0:21

Adidas brings in $4720m from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups

Adidas brings in $4720m from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups

Thu, Aug 3

Fugitive who faked death to escape rape charge can be extradited to US

Fugitive who faked death to escape rape charge can be extradited to US

Thu, Aug 3

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

18 mins ago

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

36 mins ago

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

39 mins ago

'It's a dream' - Young Kiwis sweep podium at Cycling World Champs

'It's a dream' - Young Kiwis sweep podium at Cycling World Champs

1:10pm

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3