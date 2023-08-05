World
Associated Press

El Salvador funeral home offering pink coffins with Barbie linings

3:49pm
Pink coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador.

Pink coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador. (Source: Associated Press)

A funeral home in El Salvador has taken Barbiemania to an extreme, offering pink coffins with Barbie linings.

It's all designed so you can be a Barbie fan till the day you die — and even after that.

The pink metal coffins are on sale at the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in the city of Ahuachapán, near the border with Guatemala.

Owner Isaac Villegas said today he had already offered the option of pink coffins before the July premiere of the Barbie movie. But the craze that swept Latin America convinced him to decorate the cloth linings of the coffins with pictures of the doll. The coffins are also decorated with little white stars.

"I said, 'We have to jump on this trend,'" Villegas said of the coffins, noting "it has been a success".

He said the funeral home has already launched a promotional campaign around the Barbie boxes, and has sold 10 of them. Though that doesn't mean 10 people have actually been buried in them — many people in El Salvador buy a pre-paid package for future burial.

Villegas said families had preferred traditional coffins in colours like brown, black, white or grey. But a year ago, he sold his first pink coffin to a family who wanted their very happy relative buried in a happier-coloured coffin.

Now he has no plans to turn back, though he still offers darker colours.

"We are going to have more pink coffins, because people are asking for it," he said.

Latin America jumped on Barbiemania with pink-coloured tacos and pastries, commercial planes bearing the Barbie logo, political ads, and even Barbie-themed protests.

The famous doll's theme has also taken a macabre tone.

In July, anti-government demonstrators dressed up two women in pink and put them in giant Barbie boxes in the main square of Lima, Peru's capital, to protest President Dina Boluarte, under whose administration police have often clashed with protesters.

And in Mexico, a sister of one of Mexico’s 112,000 missing people began sewing doll outfits to make a "Searching Mother" Barbie, referring to the volunteers who fan out across Mexico’s dusty plains to search for gravesites that might contain their children’s remains. Her creator, volunteer searcher Delia Quiroa, hopes to publicise the plight of mothers who have to carry out the searches and investigations police won’t do.

WorldCentral and South America

SHARE ME

More Stories

This 'colossal' ancient whale might be the heaviest animal ever

This 'colossal' ancient whale might be the heaviest animal ever

While today's blue whale has long held the title, scientists have dug up fossils from an ancient giant that could tip the scales.

Thu, Aug 3

US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

The US State Department issued a "do not travel advisory" due to widespread kidnapping of US citizens.

Mon, Jul 31

Firefighter killed while battling massive wildfire in Canada

Firefighter killed while battling massive wildfire in Canada

Sun, Jul 30

27 killed as bus careens into gully in southern Mexico

27 killed as bus careens into gully in southern Mexico

Thu, Jul 6

Four children found alive in jungle after plane crash 40 days ago

Four children found alive in jungle after plane crash 40 days ago

Sat, Jun 10

1:39

4 children found alive after Amazon plane crash that killed 3 adults

4 children found alive after Amazon plane crash that killed 3 adults

Thu, May 18

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

18 mins ago

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

27 mins ago

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

36 mins ago

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

53 mins ago

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3