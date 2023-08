A water main has broken at the bottom of Auckland's Queen Street.

Mayor Wayne Brown said council staff were working with Fire and Emergency, and had confirmed it was drinking water that was spilling and not wastewater.

A clean-up is in progress, and Brown said he would be investigating why it happened.

In a statement to 1News, Fire and Emergency said it was assisting Watercare with "an incident in Auckland Central".

A water main has broken at the bottom of Queen Street in Auckland. (Source: @MayorWayneBrown)

