World
Associated Press

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

1:10pm
The body of black bear is seen after being shot and killed in a lounge after breaking into a Montana home.

The body of black bear is seen after being shot and killed in a lounge after breaking into a Montana home. (Source: Associated Press)

A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun.

The confrontation with the large bruin happened in the rural community of Luther at the base of the rugged Beartooth Mountains, where Thomas Bolkcom and fiance Seeley Oblander live with their two dogs.

After staying up late the night before — the couple was scheduled to fly that morning to Arizona for their bachelor and bachelorette parties — they awakened about 3 am to their dog Maizey barking furiously upstairs from the house's main floor, Oblander said.

Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said.

Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear. It ran into another room so he shot the bear several more times.

The animal had broken in through a screened window. Oblander, 26, said it had no other way out and was between Bolkcom and the door.

“I never thought there would be a bear in our house, so that was quite the wakeup call at three in the morning,” she said. “I just stayed downstairs with the dogs, trying to help keep them out of the way and let Tom handle it. He did a great job.”

A broken screened window is seen that a black bear broke through to enter a house in Luther, Montana.

A broken screened window is seen that a black bear broke through to enter a house in Luther, Montana. (Source: Associated Press)

The couple and Bolkcom's brother dragged the bear outside then called their fathers, who came to the house to meet with a game warden so the others could catch a morning flight. The warden told them the bear was about 10 years old and 113-136kg, said Rocky Oblander, who returned to the house today to remove blood-stained carpets.

“At least nobody got hurt,” he said. “It's just too sad because it was a beautiful bear.”

The warden determined the shooting was justified in self-defense, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Chrissy Webb.

Black bears frequent the area and in recent weeks one had been prowling the neighbourhood, getting food from unsecured garbage cans and other sources, Webb said.

Although the house that was broken into did not have unsecured food or garbage, Webb said the bear likely became habituated to associate humans with food, creating a dangerous situation for local residents and the animal.

“This is pretty abnormal behaviour to have a bear entering a home," Webb said. “This large male black bear ended up dying because of improperly stored attractants in the community."

Bears become more active in the spring and summer and in recent weeks they have been spotted in a Southern California jacuzzi, a backyard in Maine and in an Idaho man's garage.

Last month near West Yellowstone, Montana, a grizzly bear killed a 48-year-old Kansas woman while she was running or hiking on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Gilgo Beach serial killing victim identified after 27 years

Gilgo Beach serial killing victim identified after 27 years

Her family last heard from her on Valentine’s Day in 1996.

12:26pm

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

US judge arrested in connection with wife's fatal shooting

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested after police received reports of a shooting at the home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside.

9:19am

Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

Man charged with murder as wife's remains found in suitcases

9:40pm

US woman airlifted to hospital after otter attack

US woman airlifted to hospital after otter attack

5:33pm

Chilling photo shows how close planes came to colliding at Boston airport

Chilling photo shows how close planes came to colliding at Boston airport

Fri, Aug 4

Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell reaches settlement

Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell reaches settlement

Fri, Aug 4

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

18 mins ago

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

36 mins ago

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 after weeks of silence

39 mins ago

'It's a dream' - Young Kiwis sweep podium at Cycling World Champs

'It's a dream' - Young Kiwis sweep podium at Cycling World Champs

1:10pm

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

Bear shot and killed by man in his lounge after break-in

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3