Woman punched in road rage incident after honking horn

6:07pm
Injuries suffered by woman in road rage attack in Campbelltown.

Injuries suffered by woman in road rage attack in Campbelltown. (Source: GoFundMe)

A woman has undergone surgery after being punched by a man causing multiple facial fractures in a shocking road rage incident.

The 31-year-old woman had stopped at an intersection in Sydney's Campbelltown shortly before 6pm on Saturday when she beeped her horn at a black Mitsubishi sedan in front of her.

The driver got out of his car and punched her in the face through the window, before attempting to drag the woman from her vehicle.

Police have released a description of the man who is of Pacific Islander/Māori appearance, about 183cm (six feet) tall, of large build with hair in a top bun and a tattoo on his left arm.

"I need the help of the public, we need assistance in identifying the black vehicle and the male," Detective Inspector Andrew Mackay said on Friday.

The woman was able to drive away and sought treatment at Campbelltown Hospital.

She has been transferred to Liverpool Hospital where she had surgery for multiple facial fractures.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to come forward.

