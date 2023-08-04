Rugby
Wallabies not viewing new-look All Blacks as 'B-Team'

4:19pm
Samu Kerevi runs at Aaron Smith.

Samu Kerevi runs at Aaron Smith. (Source: Photosport)

In wintry Dunedin, the opposite end of the world to where the Rugby World Cup will kick off next month, Eddie Jones' Wallabies hope to bring some heat to their slow-starting preparations for France 2023.

However, Australia say they don't sense an opportunity from mass All Blacks changes, with 12 players rested from New Zealand's team for the Bledisloe Cup's return leg.

From the side that beat Australia 38-7 at the MCG last weekend, only Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan remain, with captain Sam Cane coming back in.

The talk is that Ian Foster's selection shake-up opens the door for the Wallabies to snap their 22-year winless run against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

But Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi insisted no one in Australia's camp was seeing it that way.

"Any All Blacks side that comes out is their best side ... it's a world-class team," he said.

"We didn't take it as a B-Team or anything like that.

"We see another great team that's stepped in. Another great 12 and 13 combination.

"Anyone saying that D-Mac (Damian McKenzie) is not a world-class 10, or their forward pack is not a world-class forward pack - you got to come out and play them.

"They've got depth for days.

"It's not a door that's been opened. We've got to kick that door down every time we play them."

The Wallabies are 0-3 under new coach Jones, and could use the pick-up that a hoodoo-snapping win would provide.

Eddie Jones.

Eddie Jones. (Source: Associated Press)

The 29-year-old Kerevi urged fans to keep faith with the team as they mount an unlikely World Cup bid.

"This trial by fire is what the team will be made of at the end," he said.

"So, stick by us or not, but we're sticking by ourselves."

Queensland skipper Tate McDermott has been given the honour of leading the Wallabies on Saturday, with Jones losing Michael Hooper and Allan Alaalatoa to injury over the past month.

Kerevi has also been mentioned as a potential Wallabies leader but said he didn't harbour ambitions of a formal role.

"I'm good at the moment," he said.

"I'll help lead in the space I can, with experience in the backline and trying to bring that positive drive to the team.

"Tate's the man for the job and I'm backing him."

With Eden Park cordoned off for the FIFA Women's World Cup, the match will be just the second Test Australia have played in the university city of Dunedin for a decade.

Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks and Samu Kerevi of the Wallabies embrace

Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks and Samu Kerevi of the Wallabies embrace (Source: Photosport)

The first was a stone-cold classic.

In 2017, Australia led 29-28 with three minutes left only for Beauden Barrett to convert his own try and nab a one-point All Blacks victory.

Showing the turnover in the Wallabies ranks, none of the matchday 23 from that match will lineup on Saturday.

Dunedin has suffered a mighty Antarctic blast this week with snow to sea level. The Wallabies have trained in mud and sleet, wearing beanies and trackpants.

"Some boys from Fiji have never seen this type of cold," Kerevi said.

"Dunedin has put it on ... as good as the weather's been, after this game I'll be pretty keen to get back to Brissy."

