Gatland backing Wales to do 'something pretty special' at RWC

Warren Gatland has backed Wales, one of Australia's group-stage opponents, to do "something pretty special" at the World Cup in France.

Wales face England in their opening tournament warm-up game on Saturday after winning just two of the last 10 Tests.

A miserable Six Nations campaign produced a fifth-placed finish, while player contracts, financial issues throughout Welsh professional rugby and the threat of a players' strike significantly compounded matters.

Wales have also dropped to ninth in World Rugby's official rankings and seen talismanic figures like Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb all retire from international rugby since the end of last season.

But head coach Gatland has delivered an upbeat message ahead of Wales' preparation games against England home and away, plus South Africa, before their tough World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.

Asked if he relished Wales being written off, Gatland said: "Yeah. Continue to do it because it's only going to make us stronger.

"I am really excited. I'm telling you this team will do something pretty special.

"I think if I look back on the Six Nations and all the things that were going on, I probably needed to let things unfold a bit and not be as direct or demanding as I might have normally been.

"The fact that things have settled down and a lot of new players have come in, the way that we've been so much more accountable for how we do things and demanding standards, that has been brilliant.

"As a group, we are in a good place. I promise you now, we will surprise some people."

Wales' training squad experienced punishing training camps in Switzerland and Turkey during the past month and Gatland will parade three news caps - Max Llewellyn, Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti - among a starting line-up captained for the first time by flanker Jac Morgan.

"I have got to say that I am incredibly impressed with this group of players in the last eight weeks," Gatland added.

"They are in great shape physically. I couldn't have asked for any more.

"We've had tough sessions, but come out the other side. The hardest thing is naming the 33 (final World Cup squad). There will be some real tough calls."

Gatland will face his old rival Eddie Jones and his Wallabies side, who've been equally underwhelming of late, on September 24 in Lyon in a pool C that also features Fiji, Portugal and Georgia.