World
AAP

DNA tests expose scale of sham seafood sales in Australia

10:28am
Fish market in Australia.

Fish market in Australia. (Source: istock.com)

More than 10% of the seafood sold in Australia is not what's on the label, and threatened species sometimes wind up on the plate, DNA tests suggest.

The national study by the Minderoo Foundation has exposed a serious problem with labelling and species substitution.

Researchers who DNA tested 672 seafood products sold at Australian supermarkets, fish markets and restaurants found 11.8% didn't match what was on the label.

Shark and snapper species, and imported seafood, were most likely to be incorrectly labelled.

In Tasmania, a supermarket that purported to be selling imported stingrays was actually selling critically endangered spotback skates from South America.

At a restaurant in Western Australia, something generically labelled as shark was actually a piece of smooth hammerhead, a species classed as vulnerable globally.

Minderoo's Dr Chris Ilcox, who co-authored the study, said vague labelling was a serious problem alongside incorrect labelling.

Only a quarter of the products named a particular species, with most using vague or umbrella terms such as flake and snapper.

"Flake, for instance, officially refers to gummy shark but is often misused to describe any type of shark meat," Dr Wilcox said.

"Fifteen of the mislabelled flake products were actually elephant fish, which are only distantly related to sharks.

"In one instance, we found flake served as battered fish and chips was actually school shark, which is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species."

Not knowing what's ending up on dinner plates is not just a consumer rights issue but a conservation one too.

"Australians are increasingly aware of the need to protect our ocean from unsustainable fishing and want better information about the seafood on offer so they can be confident in their purchase," said co-author Emily Harrison, who works on ocean policies at Minderoo.

"We know from previous research that consumers assume the checks and balances have already been done before the point of sale."

Dr Wilcox said the results were timely, with the Australian government considering measures to prevent the importation of illegal, unreported and unregulated seafood.

"Overall, the research confirms the mislabelling rates in Australia are similar to other wealthy countries like the United States, but points to a problem that really needs to be addressed," he said.

"Consumers should be able to rely on the labels to represent what's actually in the package.

"We wouldn't accept that in other products, so we shouldn't have to accept it in seafood."

The research has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

WorldAustraliaFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fatal NSW wedding bus driver slapped with more charges

Fatal NSW wedding bus driver slapped with more charges

The driver allegedly told passengers over the coach’s intercom, "if you think that was fast… watch this" ­moments before the crash.

7:05pm

Revealed: What caused a Qantas flight from Akl's engine to fail

Revealed: What caused a Qantas flight from Akl's engine to fail

The emergency triggered a mayday call and an emergency landing at Sydney Airport in January.

4:14pm

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

Wed, Aug 2

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Wed, Aug 2

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Tue, Aug 1

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Tue, Aug 1

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

BREAKING

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

37 mins ago

NZ open Cycling World Championships with two bronze medals

NZ open Cycling World Championships with two bronze medals

54 mins ago

Learjet pilot took off from Boston without permission

Learjet pilot took off from Boston without permission

10:28am

DNA tests expose scale of sham seafood sales in Australia

DNA tests expose scale of sham seafood sales in Australia

10:15am

Pacific Update: Tonga's Netball World Cup wins delight fans

6:24

Pacific Update: Tonga's Netball World Cup wins delight fans

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6