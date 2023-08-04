Chilling photo shows how close planes came to colliding at Boston airport

Federal investigators said that the pilot of a charter jet took off without permission, creating a “conflict” with a JetBlue plane that was preparing to land on an intersecting runway at Boston's Logan International Airport in February.
A screen grab from video shot from the JetBlue cockpit captures the moment the Learjet operated by charter service Hop-A-Jet crossed the runway just in front of the JetBlue plane.
The JetBlue Embraer jet came within 9 meters of the ground, but the pilots were able to pull up and circle around for another landing attempt, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The captain of the Hop-A-Jet said he heard air traffic controllers tell him to line up and wait before taking off — and even repeated the order back to the controller — “but in his mind, they were cleared for takeoff,” the NTSB said.
Once the Hop-A-Jet plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 63-year-old captain and 23-year-old co-pilot were told by the Boston tower that they had taken off without authorisation and that the JetBlue plane passed about 120 meters above them as it performed a go-around, the NTSB said in its final report.
The incident was one of several early this year that raised alarms about aviation safety in the United States despite the lack of a fatal crash involving a US airline since 2009.
The close calls led the Federal Aviation Administration to convene a “safety summit” in March to brainstorm ways to prevent planes from coming too close together.
