World
Associated Press

US woman escapes from cinder block cell after fake cop kidnapping

6:57am
The inside of the cell.

The inside of the cell. (Source: FBI)

A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a makeshift cinder block jail cell, from which she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said.

The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states.

"This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinder block cell," Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Portland field office, said in a news release.

"Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare."

After the woman escaped from his home in Klamath Falls, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi fled the southern Oregon city of roughly 22,000 people but was arrested by local authorities in Reno, Nevada, the FBI said.

He is charged with interstate kidnapping, and court records don't list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

According to the FBI, Zuberi also went by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, and he has lived in multiple states since 2016, possibly including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

Negasi Zuberi.

Negasi Zuberi. (Source: FBI)

According to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court in Oregon, Zuberi solicited the woman, identified only as Adult Victim 1, to engage in prostitution along Aurora Avenue in Seattle, an area known for sex work.

Afterward, Zuberi told the woman he was an undercover officer, showed her a badge, pointed a stun gun at her, and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his vehicle, the complaint said.

He then drove the woman to his home in Oregon, stopping along the way to sexually assault her, the complaint states.

When they arrived, about seven hours after he first encountered her in Seattle, he put her in a makeshift cell he had built in his garage — a cinder block cell with a door of metal bars — and said he was leaving to do paperwork, the complaint says.

The cell in Zuberi's garage.

The cell in Zuberi's garage. (Source: FBI)

The woman "briefly slept and awoke to the realization that she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape," the complaint states.

She started banging on the door and eventually broke it open. She saw Zuberi's vehicle parked in the garage, opened it, grabbed his gun and then took off, leaving blood on a wooden fence she climbed over to escape, the complaint said.

She flagged down a passing driver who called 911.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

"There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack," police said.

33 mins ago

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

The murderer killed 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

8:07am

US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

7:22am

0:54

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

6:12am

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

9:23pm

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

8:25pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Weather 'challenging' as search for missing hiker continues

Weather 'challenging' as search for missing hiker continues

17 mins ago

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

0:44

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

33 mins ago

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

8:20am

Russian drone strikes hit key Ukrainian port for grain exports

Russian drone strikes hit key Ukrainian port for grain exports

8:07am

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6