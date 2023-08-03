US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the US Capitol amid reports of an active shooter.

The US Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3pm (7am NZT), the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.