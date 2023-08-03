New Zealand
1News

Reported sighting of father of missing Marokopa kids – police

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
11:06am
Police are urgently seeking sightings of the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute.

Police are urgently seeking sightings of the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute. (Source: Supplied)

Police are following up a reported sighting of Tom Phillips, the Marokopa father who went missing with his three kids over 18 months ago.

Jayda 10, Maverick 8 and Ember Phillips 7, along with their father have been missing since December 2021.

Inspector Will Loughrin said in a statement today police inquiries have stepped up following the reported sighting last night.

“Yesterday evening police received reports of sightings of Tom in a brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute (pictured) on State Highway 31 in the Kawhia area.

“The children were not with him.

Tom Phillips is on the run with his three children.

Tom Phillips is on the run with his three children. (Source: 1News)

“Police have responded and made numerous area inquiries, however Tom was not located.

“Officers will be following up in the area today, speaking with locals, and continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward to Police.”

Loughrin said police are urgently seeking sightings of the ute.

“Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information reported to us where relevant.

“We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to please come forward to Police. If it is happening now, call 111 and quote file number 211218/5611.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pair assaulted in 'brazen' Whangārei jewellery store robbery

Pair assaulted in 'brazen' Whangārei jewellery store robbery

Six people have been arrested following the incident on Cameron St about 3.47pm.

5:43pm

Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

Amy Lapwood is now without a car to get to her next round of radiation treatment, and wants the grey Jeep driver that hit her to come forward.

2:31pm

6:37

Govt wants volunteer wardens to 'supplement' police in Akl CBD

Govt wants volunteer wardens to 'supplement' police in Akl CBD

1:12pm

Lauren Dickason: Cross-examination of Crown psychiatrist continues

Lauren Dickason: Cross-examination of Crown psychiatrist continues

12:59pm

2:10

'Hell on earth': State, church ignored child sex abuse - report

'Hell on earth': State, church ignored child sex abuse - report

12:49pm

2:46

Gloriavale Overseeing Shepherd in court for alleged indecent assaults

Gloriavale Overseeing Shepherd in court for alleged indecent assaults

12:46pm

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Auckland Zoo eyes planned habitat in Australia to rehome Burma

Auckland Zoo eyes planned habitat in Australia to rehome Burma

34 mins ago

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers bombshell lawsuit

11:06am

Reported sighting of father of missing Marokopa kids – police

Reported sighting of father of missing Marokopa kids – police

10:54am

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

10:53am

Watch: Horror own goal as Italy crash out of World Cup

0:38

Watch: Horror own goal as Italy crash out of World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6