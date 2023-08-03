Reported sighting of father of missing Marokopa kids – police

Police are following up a reported sighting of Tom Phillips, the Marokopa father who went missing with his three kids over 18 months ago.

Jayda 10, Maverick 8 and Ember Phillips 7, along with their father have been missing since December 2021.

Inspector Will Loughrin said in a statement today police inquiries have stepped up following the reported sighting last night.

“Yesterday evening police received reports of sightings of Tom in a brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute (pictured) on State Highway 31 in the Kawhia area.

“The children were not with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Phillips is on the run with his three children. (Source: 1News)

“Police have responded and made numerous area inquiries, however Tom was not located.

“Officers will be following up in the area today, speaking with locals, and continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward to Police.”

Loughrin said police are urgently seeking sightings of the ute.

“Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information reported to us where relevant.

“We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to please come forward to Police. If it is happening now, call 111 and quote file number 211218/5611.”