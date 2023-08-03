World
Associated Press

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

31 mins ago
The man was treated by medical personnel at the scene and died on the way to hospital, police said.

The man was treated by medical personnel at the scene and died on the way to hospital, police said. (Source: istock.com)

A man believed to be in his 70s has died after being mauled by four dogs on Hawaii's Big Island, police said.

The man was treated by medical personnel at the scene and died while being transported to Kona Community Hospital, police said in a statement.

Police were alerted by a witness, who saw the victim being attacked in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates neighbourhood by four large dogs. The witness chased the dogs off and called authorities.

"There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack. This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided," Hawaii County Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said.

The dogs' owners were not home when the attack occurred, but police have contacted them.

Police are also checking claims the dogs had previously been reported as stray animals. The owners have surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to county animal control.

Police are investigating it as a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case, the release said. Failure to take reasonable measures to prevent an unprovoked dog attack resulting in serious injury or death is a felony under county law.

If convicted, dog owners could face up to a US$25,000 (NZ$41,000) fine, 10 years in prison, restitution and the humane destruction of the dogs involved.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of relatives. Police said an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

The murderer killed 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

8:07am

US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

US Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

The US Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

7:22am

0:54

US woman escapes from cinder block cell after fake cop kidnapping

US woman escapes from cinder block cell after fake cop kidnapping

6:57am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

6:12am

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

9:23pm

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

3:15pm

0:13

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Weather 'challenging' as search for missing hiker continues

Weather 'challenging' as search for missing hiker continues

15 mins ago

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

0:44

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

31 mins ago

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

'Horrific' - Man in 70s mauled to death by pack of dogs in Hawaii

8:20am

Russian drone strikes hit key Ukrainian port for grain exports

Russian drone strikes hit key Ukrainian port for grain exports

8:07am

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death for antisemitic attack

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6