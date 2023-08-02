World
Associated Press

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

11 mins ago
The grandmother of the 14-month-old had forgotten to drop her off at a daycare centre and headed to work, leaving the girl in her car seat.

The grandmother of the 14-month-old had forgotten to drop her off at a daycare centre and headed to work, leaving the girl in her car seat. (Source: istock.com)

A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said.

The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a daycare centre in Smithtown on Long Island on Tuesday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care centre and realised she had left her in the car, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.

About 40 children die of heatstroke in the United States every year after being left or becoming trapped in a car, according to the US Department of Transportation. The majority of cases happen when a parent or caregiver forgets that the child is in the car.

Monday's high temperature in Smithtown was 28 degrees Celsius, but temperatures inside a car can reach much higher.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man arrested in Russia 'imprisoned woman for 14 years'

Man arrested in Russia 'imprisoned woman for 14 years'

According to a statement from the investigators, the man had invited the woman, then aged 19, to his home and refused to let her leave.

7:19am

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

The owner of the stores insists he doesn't sell cannabis, he gives away free samples, therefore he doesn't need to be licensed.

10:00pm

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

9:40pm

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

9:20pm

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

9:00pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

1:49pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Man charged for allegedly shooting at car in Masterton

Man charged for allegedly shooting at car in Masterton

11 mins ago

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

30 mins ago

'Abysmal' - Calls for accountability over mouldy Auckland rental

'Abysmal' - Calls for accountability over mouldy Auckland rental

43 mins ago

China floods kill at least 20, thousands evacuated

2:05

China floods kill at least 20, thousands evacuated

58 mins ago

Urgent recall for loaned hospital equipment worth millions

4:18

Urgent recall for loaned hospital equipment worth millions

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6