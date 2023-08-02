South Africa make history in thrilling win over Italy

Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy tonight and send it into the knockout rounds of a Women’s World Cup for the first time.

On a night of high drama and low temperatures in Wellington, Hilda Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso equalised with her second goal of the match from a Cristiana Girelli corner, briefly denting South African hopes.

A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds.

Instead, South Africa will play Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday after a late stoppage time winner.

South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis gave an emotional full time interview dedicating the "freaking amazing" win to everyone back home.

Sweden finished atop Group G after beating Argentina 2-0 and will next play the defending champion US team.