World
AAP

Resort owners not liable after Aus man urinated on workmate

8:25pm
Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel.

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel. (Source: istock.com)

Unable to breathe, Aaron Schokman woke up and discovered his work colleague Sean Hewett standing over him.

They had earlier been drinking at the staff bar at a Whitsunday Islands resort off the Queensland coast.

Schokman had gone to bed in their shared employee accommodation on Daydream Island but roommate Hewett continued drinking.

Schokman woke up "in complete distress" about 30 minutes after his colleague's 3am return.

Hewett was standing over Schokman's bed with his pants down.

"He was urinating on Mr Schokman who was inhaling the urine and choking," a High Court judgment said.

Hewett, in a state of semi-consciousness, kept peeing on his roommate for a short period despite Schokman yelling at him.

Hewett later repeatedly apologised to his work colleague.

Schokman took resort owners CCIG Investments Pty Ltd to court after suffering a cataplectic attack — sudden, brief muscle weakness triggered by distress — as a result of the November 2016 incident.

Queensland's Court of Appeal in March 2022 overturned a Supreme Court trial judge's decision and found the resort owners were "vicariously liable" as an employer, ordering a AU$431,738 (NZ$706,876) payout to Schokman.

However, the High Court allowed an appeal and today ordered that the March 2022 ruling be set aside.

"The High Court held that the appellant (CCIG Investments Pty Ltd) was not liable for the actions of Mr Hewett," a judgment summary said.

The Court of Appeal in March 2022 overturned the Supreme Court judge's decision, relying on Hewett's terms of employment to find the resort owners liable for the "tortious act".

Under the employee contract, Hewett was required to live at the resort's staff accommodation.

"As Mr Hewett was obliged to occupy the room as an employee under his employment contract, not as a stranger, it followed that there was the requisite connection between his employment and his actions," the High Court summary said of the 2022 decision.

But the court found Hewett's "wrongful act" was not done in the course or scope of employment.

"Nothing in the present case pointed to the drunken act of Mr Hewett being authorised, being in any way required by, or being incidental to, his employment," the judgment summary said.

"In truth, it had no real connection to it."

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

Attorneys for Johnny Johnson failed to convince the US Supreme Court to block a lethal injection, claiming that he was mentally incompetent.

47 mins ago

US cop held family at gunpoint after making typo running plates

US cop held family at gunpoint after making typo running plates

A Texas police department is reviewing errors made by officers who pulled over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then held an innocent Black family at gunpoint.

12:06pm

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

11:51am

US school shooter raised as 'feral child', psychologist says

US school shooter raised as 'feral child', psychologist says

10:39am

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

8:21am

Man arrested in Russia 'imprisoned woman for 14 years'

Man arrested in Russia 'imprisoned woman for 14 years'

7:19am

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

'Not fair': Storm-hit Nelson families still miss out on support

'Not fair': Storm-hit Nelson families still miss out on support

38 mins ago

South Africa make history in thrilling win over Italy

South Africa make history in thrilling win over Italy

47 mins ago

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

US man executed over 2002 beating death of 6-year-old girl

8:54pm

'Wicked' pohutukawa poisoners at it again in Whakatāne

'Wicked' pohutukawa poisoners at it again in Whakatāne

8:51pm

Lotto Powerball rolls over as $23 million jackpot not struck

Lotto Powerball rolls over as $23 million jackpot not struck

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6