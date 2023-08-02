World
AAP

Man arrested in Russia 'imprisoned woman for 14 years'

7:19am
The woman was diagnosed with a myriad of mental health conditions over her lifetime.

The woman was diagnosed with a myriad of mental health conditions over her lifetime. (Source: istock.com)

A man has been arrested in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on suspicion of imprisoning a woman for 14 years and murdering another woman, authorities say.

Russian media published images of the 51-year-old man.

The alleged crimes came to light after the man's mother appealed for medical help on account of his psychological state.

This allowed the 33-year-old kidnapped woman to escape.

According to a statement from the investigators, the man had invited the woman, then aged 19, to his home and refused to let her leave.

He is said to have beaten and raped her.

He had bars installed on the windows and kept the house locked up at all times, media reports said.

When his mother called an ambulance, he forgot to lock up the house, according to a report in the Izvestia newspaper published on the investigators' website.

The woman then escaped and found her sister.

When police arrived at the house, they found the remains of another woman who had been stabbed and dismembered before being buried in the grounds of the man's house in 2011.

The man is in a hospital for observation, media reports said.

A search of his house had turned up two computers with pornographic material and chains, they said.

His mother is also being detained on the grounds that she must have known of her son's activities.

She insisted that the woman lived voluntarily with her son.

Local residents told Izvestia that the man appeared normal despite his withdrawn lifestyle.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

WorldCrime and JusticeUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

The 14-month-old's grandmother had forgotten to drop her off at a daycare centre and headed to work, leaving the girl in her car seat.

10 mins ago

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

The owner of the stores insists he doesn't sell cannabis, he gives away free samples, therefore he doesn't need to be licensed.

10:00pm

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

9:40pm

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

9:20pm

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

9:00pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

1:49pm

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Man charged for allegedly shooting at car in Masterton

Man charged for allegedly shooting at car in Masterton

10 mins ago

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

US toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

29 mins ago

'Abysmal' - Calls for accountability over mouldy Auckland rental

'Abysmal' - Calls for accountability over mouldy Auckland rental

42 mins ago

China floods kill at least 20, thousands evacuated

2:05

China floods kill at least 20, thousands evacuated

57 mins ago

Urgent recall for loaned hospital equipment worth millions

4:18

Urgent recall for loaned hospital equipment worth millions

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6