Labour's Shanan Halbert says he felt threatened by National MP

Labour MP Shanan Halbert has confirmed he felt threatened by National MP Tim van de Molen.

Van de Molen was referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee on Tuesday, over his conduct at a select committee a month ago.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe says if the allegations are true, the National MP's behaviour could amount of threatening of intimidating a member acting in the discharge of their duty.

Heading into the House on Wednesday afternoon, Halbert was asked if he had felt threatened.

"Yes. That is why there is a complaint sitting in front of the Privileges Committee."

ADVERTISEMENT

Halbert confirmed the complaint alleges Van De Molen stood over and physically intimidated him.

Halbert confirmed there had been attempts to resolve the issue before it was raised with the speaker - and that he was comfortable continuing to work at Parliament with van de Molen.

"I think it's important that we just give the opportunity to the Privileges Committee to go through that cycle, including the month, to hear all parties out and to make a ruling thereafter."

Van de Molen promised to co-operate fully with an investigation into a complaint about his behaviour towards another MP.

He reiterated there were differing accounts of what happened, when asked about the complaint by RNZ.

"The facts of that are contested and we can't make any comment on it while it's going through that process," van de Molen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he would co-operate with the committee's inquiry, van de Molen replied, "absolutely".

"The committee will go through its process from here and we'll be co-operating fully with that. We can't really do anything until we know what that looks like."

The committee is a group of high-profile MPs from all parties which considers and reports on questions of privilege relating to Parliament and MPs, such as breaches of Parliament rules. Privileges are powers and immunities which ensure Parliament is independent of the Crown and the courts.

Several MPs have been referred to the committee this year, including Education Minister Jan Tinetti, former transport minister Michael Wood, and ACT MP Simon Court.

By Katie Scotcher for RNZ