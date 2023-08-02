Other Sport
AAP

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

3:11pm
Scenes from the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Scenes from the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

A Victorian parliamentary inquiry will examine the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games despite a last-ditch government effort to divert it.

A motion to set up a nine-member select committee into the saga passed the upper house 25 votes to 15 on Wednesday morning.

All members of the cross bench voted in favour of the motion.

The Victorian government sought to move an amendment to request the auditor-general probe the cancellation instead, but it failed 19-21.

The auditor-general has already written to the opposition to confirm it is considering investigating the cancellation after an earlier referral.

Opposition upper house leader Georgie Crozier said a parliamentary inquiry was needed to restore trust in government and provide answers.

"It needs to be undertaken so we can get to the bottom of what went wrong," she told the chamber.

Premier Daniel Andrews last month announced Victoria would pull out of hosting the 2026 Games, citing a forecast rise in cost from $2.6 billion to between $6 billion and $7 billion.

The cost to Victorian taxpayers of breaking the Games contract remains a mystery, with settlement negotiations ongoing.

The inquiry will investigate potential failures in governance, probity and procurement processes in the Victorian government's bid, contract and termination of the Games.

It will also look at the cancellation's impact on the business community, tourism, and major events, as well as the advice government received from departments, councils, agencies, consultants, and contractors.

The committee will be made up of three government, three coalition and three crossbench members.

It will provide an interim report by April 30, 2024, and final report by April 2025.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said the cancellation had to be probed by a select committee because existing committees were government-controlled.

"The current system in Victoria to scrutinise government has been gutted by Labor," she told reporters.

She said the inquiry could run side-by-side with the audit to add an extra layer of scrutiny.

Other SportWorldCommonwealth GamesAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Child protection experts say windowless walls and doors should be banned in childcare providers, after an Australian man was accused of abusing 91 children.

11:51am

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Jasmeen Kaur, 21, was killed in South Australia by a man she had rejected.

9:40pm

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

9:20pm

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

9:00pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Tue, Aug 1

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

Tue, Aug 1

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

31 mins ago

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

56 mins ago

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

0:13

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

3:11pm

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

2:55pm

Luxon says NZTA too focused on climate, not enough on transport

8:07

Luxon says NZTA too focused on climate, not enough on transport

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6