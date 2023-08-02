Indicted: A list of investigations Donald Trump is facing

Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time, with the former US president being charged over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

The federal investigation is the latest criminal case for Trump as he runs for the White House in 2024.

Here is a look at some of the other investigations against the former president:

Classified documents case

Trump has been charged in a federal case in Florida related to the mishandling of classified documents, including sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities. The charges include retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

That historic indictment - the first federal case against a former president - alleges that Trump repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon "plan of attack" and classified map.

The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

A federal judge has set a trial date of May 20, 2024.

Hush money scheme

Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The counts are linked to a series of cheques that were written to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for his role in paying off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged a sexual encounter with Mr Trump in 2006, not long after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president is next set to appear in state court on December 4.

Georgia

For more than two years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia

She has signalled that any indictments in the case will likely come in August

The Democratic district attorney's investigation began shortly after the release of a recording of a January 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could "find 11,780 votes" - just enough to overtake Democrat Joe Biden and overturn Trump's narrow loss in the state.

But the investigation's scope broadened considerably after that, and Willis convened a special grand jury to hear testimony from witnesses including high-profile Trump allies, such as Rudy Giuliani.

Prosecutors advised Giuliani and Georgia Republicans who served as fake electors that they were at risk of being indicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York civil cases

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump and the Trump Organisation, alleging they misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets including golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

That lawsuit could lead to civil penalties against the company if James, a Democrat, prevails. She is seeking a US$250 million (NZ$407 million) fine and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

A civil trial is scheduled in state court for October.

In a separate civil case in federal court in New York, Trump was found liable in May of sexually abusing and defaming former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. The jury rejected Carroll's claim that Trump had raped her in a dressing room.

Trump was ordered to pay US$5 million (NZ$8 million) to Carroll.