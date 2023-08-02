New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Govt wants volunteer wardens to 'supplement' police in Akl CBD

1:12pm
Police Minister Ginny Andersen.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Minister for Police said Māori and ethnic wardens doing community patrols could help free up police to respond to crime in the area.

Minister for Police Ginny Andersen wants volunteer wardens to do more to help patrol the streets of Auckland's city centre and "supplement" the police.

There are renewed calls for more police on the streets of Auckland's central city after a recent fatal shootings incident at a construction site.

The city's central business association Heart of the City spent $620,000 on security in the year ending July, including on 15 private guards.

Andersen met with the association to discuss the topic on Friday.

She said Māori and ethnic wardens doing community patrols could help free up police to respond to crime in the area.

"What I'm looking at is how we can utilise the existing police there and use the additional support of the wardens to increase community safety and also have a security presence in that CBD area.

"We would look at what ability there is to have better coordination of those voluntary warden services to supplement police."

Andersen said there were more police on the ground while the city hosted the FIFA Football World Cup but any ongoing increase in officers would be an operational decision.

"The decision to put more police officers on the ground in Auckland CBD is an operational decision and that would sit with the area commander and the district commander to determine that."

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said while wardens provide an added layer of security, she still wanted to see more officers out and about.

"I will continue to raise the needs of the central city in terms of police resourcing, but we're very positive about discussions around how wardens can supplement and add another layer to safety initiatives," she said.

Beck said she wanted a ratio of one police officer to 480 people in the central city.

"We're nowhere near that according to the figures we've got."

Andersen said she would continue to meet with the city's leaders.

"I acknowledge that there's been a real problem in that downtown area and that's why I'm continuing to meet with those key leaders in Auckland," Andersen said.

"I'm engaged to try and get on top of the problem and increase community safety in that area."

By Amy Williams of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

The Auckland mayor says his new committee is designed to scrutinise council department spending "a bit like reviews undertaken in Parliament".

29 mins ago

Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

Amy Lapwood is now without a car to get to her next round of radiation treatment, and wants the grey Jeep driver that hit her to come forward.

2:31pm

6:37

Lauren Dickason: Cross-examination of Crown psychiatrist continues

Lauren Dickason: Cross-examination of Crown psychiatrist continues

12:59pm

2:10

'Hell on earth': State, church ignored child sex abuse - report

'Hell on earth': State, church ignored child sex abuse - report

12:49pm

Gloriavale Overseeing Shepherd in court for alleged indecent assaults

Gloriavale Overseeing Shepherd in court for alleged indecent assaults

12:46pm

World Cup: Eden Park apologises after false alarm during match

World Cup: Eden Park apologises after false alarm during match

11:23am

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

29 mins ago

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

54 mins ago

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

0:13

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

58 mins ago

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

2:55pm

Luxon says NZTA too focused on climate, not enough on transport

8:07

Luxon says NZTA too focused on climate, not enough on transport

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6