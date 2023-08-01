World
Associated Press

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

8:36am
Emergency services work at the scene after a missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Emergency services work at the scene after a missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian ballistic missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown overnight, killing six people and wounding 75 others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukrainian officials said.

One of the two missiles that hit the central city of Kryvyi Rih destroyed part of an apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Video showed black smoke billowing from corner units and burned out or damaged cars on a tree-lined street.

The dead included a 10-year-old girl and her mother, according to Zelensky.

More than 350 people were involved in the rescue operation, he said in a Telegram post.

The morning attack also destroyed part of a four-story university building.

The strike on Zelensky's hometown, which has been hit in the past, happened a day after the Ukrainian president seemed to warn of more attacks inside Russia.

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," Zelensky said earlier.

It was not clear whether the missile strikes were in retaliation for his comments.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on the partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six others in the regional capital, according to Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.

A bus was also hit as Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk multiple times, Pushilin said.

An investigator looks at a destroyed car after the shelling that Russian officials in Donetsk said was conducted by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

An investigator looks at a destroyed car after the shelling that Russian officials in Donetsk said was conducted by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Elsewhere, in the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were killed and 15 wounded in Ukrainian shelling that hit a store in the village of Basan, according to the Russia-backed acting regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sinead O'Connor warned of 'violent' stalker just days before death

Sinead O'Connor warned of 'violent' stalker just days before death

The singer had warned fans on Twitter about a "violent" woman and an "extremely disturbed male sexual predator" that had upset her.

Sun, Jul 30

Tourist hotspot burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece

Tourist hotspot burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece

As tourists start to trickle back to the Greek island of Rhodes, some people are spending their vacation on empty beaches amongst charred trees and burnt land.

Sat, Jul 29

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

Sat, Jul 29

Norway woman, guide set record for scaling world's 14 highest peaks

Norway woman, guide set record for scaling world's 14 highest peaks

Fri, Jul 28

Body of German climber missing since 1986 found on melting glacier

Body of German climber missing since 1986 found on melting glacier

Fri, Jul 28

Prince Harry's trial against UK tabloid publisher to go ahead

Prince Harry's trial against UK tabloid publisher to go ahead

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

0:41

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

15 mins ago

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

7:53

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

24 mins ago

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

33 mins ago

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

43 mins ago

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6