Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

Russian ballistic missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown overnight, killing six people and wounding 75 others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukrainian officials said.

One of the two missiles that hit the central city of Kryvyi Rih destroyed part of an apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Video showed black smoke billowing from corner units and burned out or damaged cars on a tree-lined street.

The dead included a 10-year-old girl and her mother, according to Zelensky.

More than 350 people were involved in the rescue operation, he said in a Telegram post.

The morning attack also destroyed part of a four-story university building.

The strike on Zelensky's hometown, which has been hit in the past, happened a day after the Ukrainian president seemed to warn of more attacks inside Russia.

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," Zelensky said earlier.

It was not clear whether the missile strikes were in retaliation for his comments.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on the partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six others in the regional capital, according to Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.

A bus was also hit as Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk multiple times, Pushilin said.

An investigator looks at a destroyed car after the shelling that Russian officials in Donetsk said was conducted by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Elsewhere, in the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were killed and 15 wounded in Ukrainian shelling that hit a store in the village of Basan, according to the Russia-backed acting regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.