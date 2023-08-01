'Very smart' pig again causes issues on Auckland motorway

While slow-going traffic is nothing new to commuters on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, a stray pig is not the usual culprit.

Waka Kotahi has been working with police and Auckland Council Animal Control since July 24 to capture the pig that was hogging around State Highway 16 near Te Atatu.

They set traps by the motorway but all attempts to capture it have so far been unsuccessful.

The pig made a reappearance this morning near the Te Atatu on ramp on SH16.

Two Auckland Council animal management officers arrived on the scene around 10.30am, with police and Waka Kotahi already on site.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the pig was sunbathing in a bush area next to the motorway but as soon as the handlers arrived it disappeared into the bush.

Traffic was temporarily blocked at the interchange in an attempt to catch the pig, but at no time was the animal on the motorway, said the spokesperson.

"The naughty piggy is very smart — he/she is still on the run and evading capture.

"And so the chase continues."

rnz.co.nz