New Zealand
1News

'Very smart' pig again causes issues on Auckland motorway

5:43pm
Traffic backed up due to pig in bush next to motorway.

Traffic backed up due to pig in bush next to motorway. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

While slow-going traffic is nothing new to commuters on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, a stray pig is not the usual culprit.

Waka Kotahi has been working with police and Auckland Council Animal Control since July 24 to capture the pig that was hogging around State Highway 16 near Te Atatu.

They set traps by the motorway but all attempts to capture it have so far been unsuccessful.

The pig made a reappearance this morning near the Te Atatu on ramp on SH16.

Two Auckland Council animal management officers arrived on the scene around 10.30am, with police and Waka Kotahi already on site.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the pig was sunbathing in a bush area next to the motorway but as soon as the handlers arrived it disappeared into the bush.

Traffic was temporarily blocked at the interchange in an attempt to catch the pig, but at no time was the animal on the motorway, said the spokesperson.

"The naughty piggy is very smart — he/she is still on the run and evading capture.

"And so the chase continues."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandTransportAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

Authorities faced similar opposition in 2019 over the felling of exotic trees from Ōwairaka/Mount Albert.

22 mins ago

2:19

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

It's hoped the nationwide event will help reduce goat numbers and the damage they cause to the environment.

7:12pm

2:20

Auckland seaside road caving in after months of severe weather

Auckland seaside road caving in after months of severe weather

3:17pm

1:03

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

2:23pm

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

2:19pm

New sinkhole causing more transport woes in Auckland

New sinkhole causing more transport woes in Auckland

12:18pm

0:22

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

2:19

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

47 mins ago

Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

2:17

Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

7:14pm

International demand for NZ wine up 25% from last year

2:02

International demand for NZ wine up 25% from last year

7:12pm

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

2:20

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

6:48pm

Harry Styles tour raises eye-watering amount for charity

Harry Styles tour raises eye-watering amount for charity

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6